The discussion Katie Halper and Aaron Maté had on their most recent Useful Idiot’s programme along with their interviews with two Palestinian ladies was worthwhile in my opinion.

Our last episode before the election will not be paywalled. Thanks for supporting independent media Will Trump or Harris Be Worse? Two Palestinians Weigh In Filmmaker Lexi Alexander and political strategist Rania Batrice each take a side KATIE HALPER and AARON MATÉ • November 1, 2024 “What is your overall view of 2024 and what should be done?” This is the question we asked two Palestinian-Americans: Lexi Alexander, a filmmaker, and Rania Batrice, a political strategist who served as deputy campaign manager for Bernie Sanders in 2016. Both guests took the question not to mean who will be better between Trump and Harris, but instead which evil will be worse. “Number one,” responded Lexi, “is that I don't think anybody in any situation ever should vote for genocide. Not just for Palestinians, but for themselves. And so I find myself constantly shocked to watch Americans eagerly vote for what I consider to be Adolf Hitler in 1942.” Voting for either candidate, she argues, is a vote for genocide. “If Trump will be worse, then we'll endure it together. And we'll fight that fucker too. But you still can't reward genocide.” Rania, on the other hand, warns of the dangers of a second Trump presidency. “I don't think we get to continue this fight and continue fighting for humanity, for Palestinian people, and many, many other communities under a Donald Trump presidency. But I do believe that with a President Kamala Harris, we have a fight to fight.” The two each give a long list of reasons why both candidates are terrible, but give different takes on whether a genocide could get worse, whether or not Jill Stein is a worthwhile candidate, and how the two candidates compare on domestic issues. Plus, Katie reveals who she’s voting for in 2024. And don’t miss this week’s Thursday Throwdown: Victoria Nuland Preemptively Warns Rachel Maddow and her audience that Putin Stole the Election

The following was Katie and Aaron’s Thursday throwdown post and video with Nuland and Rachel Maddow returning to a tired old script.