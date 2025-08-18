I highly recommend listening to Dima’s interviews with Alex Krainer and Scott Ritter for which he has given the title, Why Ukraine is on the Brink of a Massive Turnig Point linked below from his Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

I also recommend listening to the following interview with Dr. Gilbert Doctorow by Glen Diesen.

Glen Diesen is a professor of Russian international affairs whose area of study is focused upon geoeconomics, conservatism and the Greater Eurasia Initiative.

Dr. Gilbert Doctorow describes himself on his website as follows:

Gilbert Doctorow is a professional Russia watcher and actor in Russian affairs going back to 1965. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College (1967), a past Fulbright scholar, and holder of a Ph.D. with honors in history from Columbia University (1975). After completing his studies, Mr. Doctorow pursued a business career focused on the USSR and Eastern Europe. For twenty-five years he worked for US and European multinationals in marketing and general management with regional responsibility. From 1998-2002, Doctorow served as the Chairman of the Russian Booker Literary Prize in Moscow. During the 2010-2011 academic year, he was a Visiting scholar of the Harriman Institute, Columbia University. Mr. Doctorow is a long-time resident of Brussels.

In the following interview by Glen Diesen, Dr. Gilbert Doctorow discusses, “the significance of the Alaska meeting and what appears to have been agreed. Most importantly, Trump has agreed to the Russian position that a peace agreement that resolves the political disputes is required rather than an "unconditional ceasefire".”

Gilbert Doctorow has published a new book, "War Diaries. Volume 1: The Russia-Ukraine War, 2022-2023" which is now available on Amazon.

