This is an interesting and informative interview with Mary Trump, the Orange Man’s niece, by The Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles.



Mary Trump joins Joanna Coles to pull back the curtain on the Trump family and the man at its center.

She recounts a childhood spent seeing her uncle everywhere, the opulent parties that doubled as power plays, and the lessons learned about a man who thrived on attention and control.

Mary dissects Donald’s core pathologies—from his craving for wealth and status to the public slips and impulsive behaviours that now define him.

She warns that the real danger isn’t just Trump himself, but the enablers who prop him up and profit from his rise.

From her perspective as a clinical psychologist and family insider, Mary asks: when the myth collapses, what happens to those left in its wake?