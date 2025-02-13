During my limited spare time when I’m not actively engaged in the battle against dodgy wind weasels who seek to desecrate and destroy our ancient sacred landscapes here in rural Wales by constructing massive industrial wind factories for the sake of £££, I have been taking a wee bit of a deeper look at the charges against neonatal nurse, Lucy Letby and the trials she has endured thus far.



I am now convinced that there has been a colossal miscarriage of justice against her with most everyone, especially the abominably vicious British press lashing out at her in every conceivable way.

The following is a small selection of some of the compelling information which is being broadcast for those with open minds, eyes and hearts by well informed analysts from different walks of life.

If you have the time, I recommend reading the excellent series by Dr Phil Hammond (MD) which Private Eye has published regarding the flawed case against Lucy Letby which has been promoted by a motley crew of zealots.

Download Part 1 [ pdf ] | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Parts 9 & 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13

On October 25, 2024 media personality Dan Wooten had a very good conversation with Professor Norman Fenton, a mathematician and statistician at Queen Mary University of London, and Dr Scott McLachlan, a lecturer in digital technologies for health at Kings College London in the Division of Digital Health and Applied Technology Assessment within the Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care. In addition to his PhD in computer science, Dr. McLachlan has extensive training in law and nursing. He has forensic knowledge of the Letby case.

“While many have raised concerns about the evidence following her most recent second conviction, this pair of experts were raising legitimate concerns about the case against Letby before the end of the first trial. One of their chief concerns is that evidence that should have been heard, was not, potentially leading to a flawed guilty verdict.”

I recommend listening to their discussion:

Last week on Tuesday, February 4th, a press conference was held in London led by Sir David Davis during which new medical evidence was presented by some of the top experts in the world which appeared to me to prove Lucy’s innocence. At minimum, in my lay opinion, the information presented provides solid grounds to petition for a new trial to be held.