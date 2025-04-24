All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Squid4's avatar
Squid4
25m

Your brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ are praying for u and the oppressed. Yeshua loves you. Father God bless you 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Azra Dale
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture