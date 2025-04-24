Please join us in watching the Electronic Intifada’s update of events in Palestine and elsewhere at the top of the hour today. They will be joined by special guest, Ahmed Alnaouq, who co-edited the book, We Are Not Numbers, “a landmark anthology of reportage, essays and poetry by young writers from Gaza.with Pam Bailey.”

The Electronic Intifada is hosting a livestream today.

1900 pm Palestine time/ 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT/ 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 12pm ET / 11am CT / 9 am PT

As soon we the program starts, you’ll be able to watch on all these platforms using the links below:

Today marks the publication of We Are Not Numbers, a landmark anthology of reportage, essays and poetry by young writers from Gaza.

The pieces in this collection, spanning 10 years upto the present, give us an unparalled insight into Gaza’s life from those who know it best and who grew up experiencing all the vibrancy, joy and creativity as well as the unfathomable pain and sorrow of its people.

On today’s program we’ll hear contributors reading excerpts of their own work and we’ll be joined by Ahmed Alnaouq, who co-edited the book with Pam Bailey.

It has been 53 days of a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, while Israeli forces accelerate the forced displacement of Palestinians into smaller and smaller areas, while bombing and airstrikes continue nonstop, killing dozens of people, including many children, every day. Nora Barrows-Friedman will bring us up to date with the news from across Palestine.

Jon Elmer will cover the latest resistance news, including a detailed tunnel ambush in the buffer zone in northern Gaza, and the downing of three more US Reaper drones over Yemen.

We’ll also talk about the passing of Pope Francis and his support for Palestinians in Gaza, among other developments.

Please join Nora, Jon, Ali Abunimah, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley for all this and more.

Thank you for reading, listening to and sharing all our original news and analysis at The Electronic Intifada.

