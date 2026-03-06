I highly recommend reading the following Geopolitical Economy analysis written by Ben Norton, which I am reposting below, in full.

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After launching a war of aggression against Iran, Israel invaded Lebanon and besieged Gaza. USA is arming Kurds, shooting Pakistani protesters, fighting in Ecuador. Trump threatened to embargo Spain.

By Ben Norton • March 5, 2026

After launching a war of aggression against Iran, Israel invaded Lebanon and besieged Gaza. USA is arming Kurds, shooting Pakistani protesters, fighting in Ecuador. Trump threatened to embargo Spain.

The war that the United States and Israel launched against Iran is expanding. Washington and Tel Aviv are attacking more and more countries.

The CIA is arming Kurdish proxy forces in northern Iraq, with plans to launch an invasion of Iran.

Meanwhile, Israel has invaded Lebanon, and has reimposed its siege of Gaza.

Donald Trump is now even threatening Spain, because it refuses to support his illegal war of aggression against Iran.

Iran hits US military bases across West Asia

In response to the US-Israeli attacks, Iran has retaliated in self-defense, which it is allowed to do under international law.

Tehran has hit US military bases in the countries surrounding it in West Asia.

Oil prices skyrocket

This conflict has caused the global price of oil to skyrocket, as energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf has been damaged.

Tehran has vowed to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) described as “the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint”.

Every day, crude representing roughly 20% of global oil consumption travels through this very narrow strait, which is right off the coast of Iran.

Tehran has essentially closed the geostrategic chokepoint, by announcing that it will strike any vessels that travel through the strait.

US State Department recommends evacuation of West Asia

At the same time, the State Department has told US citizens to evacuate all of the countries of the region, issuing “serious safety risks” for Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, occupied Palestine, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

However, the State Department is not providing support for Americans who are trying to flee these countries.

CIA arms Kurdish proxies

Instead of trying to stabilize the situation, Trump is pouring fuel on the fire.

CNN reported that the CIA is arming Kurdish mercenaries in northeastern Iraq. Washington wants them to act as US proxies, invade Iran, and destabilize the Iranian government.

This policy is likely to worry Türkiye, a NATO member, and could lead Istanbul to militarily intervene as well. Türkiye has the second-largest military in NATO, after the US.

Multiple media outlets, including Axios and Rudaw, confirmed that Trump is calling leaders of Kurdish armed groups in Iraq and asking for them to help the US attack Iran.

All of this is deeply ironic, because Trump was elected on the promise that he would be a “peace president”, and that he would end wars, not wage them.

Trump said his war of aggression against Iran will likely continue for “four to five weeks”, although he added that it could “go far longer than that”.

Israel invades Lebanon and besieges Gaza

In the meantime, the regional war in West Asia is getting larger and larger.

Israel took advantage of the chaos to launch an invasion of Lebanon.

Tel Aviv hopes to reoccupy southern Lebanon. Israel occupied this region for nearly two decades, following another invasion in 1982, although indigenous resistance groups forced it out in 2000.

At the same time, Israel has reimposed its siege of Gaza.

The food supply in Gaza is very limited, and two million Palestinians may soon starve, The Guardian warned.

US military shoots protesters in Pakistan and launches operations in Ecuador

People in dozens of countries around the world have filled the streets, protesting the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

US soldiers have shot protesters in the Pakistani city of Karachi, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has launched more military operations in Latin America.

Southern Command announced that US military forces are fighting in Ecuador. It claimed they are combating “narco-terrorism”.

However, Ecuador’s US-backed government is very closely linked to drug trafficking.

Ecuador’s right-wing President Daniel Noboa is a dual US citizen and a close ally of Trump.

Noboa is the son of Ecuador’s richest billionaire oligarch. His family is notorious, because numerous investigations have found that the Noboa company is deeply involved in drug trafficking, and it regularly smuggles cocaine in banana crates from its private ports.

Trump admin imposes suffocating oil blockade on Cuba

While the US government is waging multiple wars in West Asia and Ecuador, it is also essentially waging war on Cuba.

The New York Times admitted that the US military is carrying out a naval blockade of Cuba.

The Trump administration is strangling the small island nation, preventing it from importing oil, in an attempt to collapse Cuba’s economy and overthrow its revolutionary government.

This naval blockade of Cuba is continuing even as the US military is busy bombing Iran.

Bloomberg reported that Russia tried to send a tanker of oil to Cuba in late February, but the US forced the vessel to turn away, starving the country of fuel.

Trump has the record for bombing more countries (10) than any other US president

Trump, the self-declared “peace president”, has bombed 10 countries — more than any other US leader.

In his two terms as president, Trump has bombed Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

In 2025 alone, the first year of his second term, Trump bombed seven countries.

In fact, Trump initiated his war of aggression against Iran just a few weeks after he launched an organization he calls the “Board of Peace”, which amounts to an attempt to replace the United Nations with a privatized group controlled by the US and Trump himself.

Trump threatens trade embargo against Spain

While all this is happening, Trump is also threatening Spain.

Madrid has been a thorn in Washington’s side. Its left-wing government has supported Palestine and has deepened its ties with China.

Now Spain is the only state in the European Union that has openly opposed the US war on Iran.

Spain condemned the war as an “unjustified and dangerous military intervention” and a clear “violation of international law”. Madrid has forcefully called for peace.

Trump has demanded that countries in Europe let the US military use their bases in order to attack Iran.

The UK has obediently given the US access to British military bases.

Spain, on the other hand, has refused. US aircraft were forced to leave Spanish bases.

This has infuriated Trump. In a press briefing at the White House on 3 March, Trump excoriated Madrid.

The US president threatened to impose a trade embargo on Spain. He said he ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade with the European nation.

If Spain continues to deny Washington access to its bases, Trump vowed to use military force to take over the facilities.

“Spain said that we can’t use their base. And that’s all right. We don’t need to. We could use their base if we want. We could just fly in and use it. Nobody’s going to tell us not to use it”, Trump said.

As he threatened Spain, Trump was sitting next to the right-wing chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, a multimillionaire who owns two private jets and previously led the German arm of Wall Street giant BlackRock.

A reporter at the White House press briefing asked Merz if he supports the US president’s proposal to punish Spain. Merz said he agreed. He openly sided with Washington against a fellow EU member.

The German government has strongly supported the US-Israeli war on Iran. In fact, Merz argued that Iran should not be protected by international law.

The West’s so-called “rules-based order” apparently only applies to certain countries.