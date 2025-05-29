I am reposting the following important article written by Eva

Bartlett which she published on her Substack earlier today regarding the heinous massacre of starving Palestinians being carried out by Israel and other mercenaries after they were lured into the trap with the promise of scraps of food “aid”.

By Eva Karene Bartlett • May 29, 2025

The fraudulent “humanitarian aid” organization (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) which I wrote about a few days ago went ahead with its fake humanitarian aid delivery. What happened?

It saw Israeli-terrorized and starved Palestinians corralled like cattle into dehumanizing lines (much like the entirely of the utterly dehumanizing Israeli checkpoint system in the occupied West Bank, see my 2007 images & text from the notorious Huwara checkpoint just outside of Nablus) after walking long distances in hopes of receiving desperately-needed life-sustaining aid.

But humiliating Palestinians who’d come seeking aid wasn’t enough for Israel via the fake aid organization. They had to be further traumatized, maimed or killed:

"The US-Israeli backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation opened fire on civilians after losing control over its so-called aid distribution point in west Rafah, with armed personnel responding by shooting instead of managing the crowd properly..." https://x.com/translatingpal/status/1927380888066609486

“One man was shot in the head by the Israeli Occupation Forces while trying to receive aid at the "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" concentration camp. According to this Palestinian man who was there, the man was shot in the head right in front of him, though he did not see anyone being detained. The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed that on May 27th, during the first day of aid distribution, one person was shot and 48 others were injured when the IOF opened fire on the crowds…”

https://x.com/translatingpal/status/1927867980123091010

"Degrading and dangerous is how Palestinians described the experience of trying to receive aid in Rafah today. They walked for hours on foot, uncertain of what they’d even receive, only to return with nothing. An elderly woman trying to get diapers for her disabled daughter had to turn back due to health complications, only to find out the location wasn’t distributing them in the first place.

Others spoke of being looked down upon from above, saying the entire setup was meant to humiliate them. The majority left empty-handed, crushed in overcrowded lines, physically and emotionally drained.

This is not how aid should be delivered to a starving population. The Gaza “Humanitarian” Foundation has failed and exposed its role as a tool of control and performance from day one."

https://x.com/translatingpal/status/1927485339968409681

"Another angle shows American armed mercenaries throwing grenades at Palestinians who came to receive aid at the Netzarim point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. These are not humanitarians they are private soldiers enforcing a system of starvation, occupation, and control with force."

https://x.com/translatingpal/status/1928059194089034064

On the second day of distribution, this group of children came back empty-handed, a man also calls the whole delivery system wrong and dangerous: https://x.com/translatingpal/status/1927870689299574844

Predictably, we will continue to see such scenes in coming days/weeks, Palestinians NOT being given aid but instead tormented and mocked, killed, by Israel and the mercenaries pretending to be humanitarians.

The knowledge that the aid is already there but being denied entry into Gaza by the sociopathic Israeli entity makes seeing these updates all the crueler.