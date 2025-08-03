The following are two important video discussion regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Dr. McMonagle has been to the heart of some of the world’s most harrowing conflicts in his specialist role as a trauma and vascular surgeon.

Twice, he has traveled to Gaza, working in hospitals under constant bombardment since the conflict began. What he witnessed goes beyond medicine — it raises questions about humanity, the moral cost of war, and the toll it takes not just on the bereaved and wounded, but on those trying to save them as well.

Footage from July 30 shows Palestinians under heavy Israeli gunfire as they try to reach the Netzarim Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid point. Tanks and drones turn the so-called “safe corridor” into a death trap. Since late May 2025, 1,373 people have been killed by Israeli forces while seeking aid, others by U.S. mercenaries at GHF sites, according to the UN. Translation: @translatingpal

July 28, 2025 This isn’t just a video it’s a documented crime scene. What you are witnessing here is not an isolated act of violence. It is a settler in the occupied West Bank, calmly raising a gun and shooting unarmed Palestinian civilian Odeh Hadalin in broad daylight. This is not just a man pulling a trigger. This is a state-backed system pulling the trigger one that thrives on impunity, silence, and international complicity. What do we see in the footage? An armed Israeli settler walks freely with a pistol. He aims directly at unarmed civilians. He fires. One person falls. Others scatter in panic. But this is not “random.” This is: The result of decades of illegal settlements, Home demolitions, Displacement, And a world that has learned to look away. We will not look away.



Today, the man with the gun is called Yinon Levi. Tomorrow it may be someone else. But the real danger is the system that arms them, shields them, and applauds them. This isn’t “self-defense” it’s policy. This isn’t about “terrorism” it’s terror. The bullet that hit Odeh Hadalin wasn’t just meant for him. It’s aimed at justice, dignity, and humanity itself. To stay silent is to be complicit.

There absolutely must be a complete ceasefire now with the cessation of all weapons supplies to Israel from the US, UK, EU and elsewhere.

‘Tell Congress: Support the Ceasefire Now Resolution — email now" via Jewish Voice for Palestine (US)

Please sign Oxfam’s petition by clicking on the link below.

Horrific and relentless attacks by the Israeli military have killed tens of thousands of Palestinians

Israel is blocking all but a trickle of aid into Gaza, amid scenes of utter desperation and widespread starvation

The UK government must use all tools at their disposal to push for a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and a path to justice Last updated: 17 June 2025 Our message to the Foreign Secretary David Lammy "I refuse to stand by and watch Palestinian and Israeli civilians pay the price for political failure." Read the full letter here UK government must speak up and act now Israel has systematically starved, forcibly displaced and deliberately deprived Palestinians in Gaza of everything they need to survive – water, food, medical help and shelter. Tens of thousands of civilians have been indiscriminately killed, and many more injured and buried under the rubble. This act of collective punishment is against international law. The International Court of Justice has ruled that there is a risk of genocide in Gaza. We must speak out and say that every life – Palestinian and Israeli – should be valued and treated with humanity. Join us in calling on the UK government to use all diplomatic and economic tools at their disposal to push for a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and a path to justice. What impact does signing a petition have? Petitions are an important way to show how many people care about an issue. This is one powerful tactic to put pressure on decision makers. Whether by getting media attention, supporting our public campaigning activity, or helping us to show the government that they would have public support to make certain changes. The louder we raise our collective voice, the harder we are to ignore.

