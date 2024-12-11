If you haven’t already, I recommend watching today’s UKColumn News with Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley and Charles Malet by clicking on the image below.

Syria Burning: Vanessa Beeley Exposes the Truth State-Aligned Media Won’t Tell You

00:00-03:21, (Segment continues at 09:54) Washington Post (2014): Foreign fighters flow to Syria

The Long War Journal (2018): The Turkistan Islamic Party's jihad in Syria

Vanessa Beeley (Telegram):

Uighur Mediterranean resort in Syria, anyone? All the turncoats banging on about Syrians should decide. Who decides? Israel, Turkey, US alliance. Stop with the hypocrisy

Uncaptured Media (Substack): Syrian "Revolutionaries" Welcome Israel as it Invades Country They Claim to Have Liberated

GOV.UK: Syria: Foreign Secretary's statement

There were those who used to call Assad the lion of Damascus. Now we see the reality: Assad is the rat of Damascus. Fleeing to Moscow with his tail between his legs. How fitting he should end up there.

The Council for Arab-British Understanding: Chris Doyle is interviewed by Lyse Doucet on BBC News Channel—10 December 2024 about Syria

Vanessa Beeley (Telegram):

Syria, Homs countryside. Militants are looking for Alawites to kill. Notice he says “Nusayri.”

Cogito (on X) WARNING: Graphic content video

Fighters of the 'moderate' SNA execute two Kurdish SDF soldiers in their hospital beds in Manbij Hospital inside Manbij City.

Iran's Military Magazine (on X): WARNING: Graphic content video

HTS terrorists with ISIS patches execute Alawites in Latakia. Location: Al Rabiah Farm, Latakia Countryside. Men in the video shout 'Allahu Akbar, these are the Nusayris (Alawites), the pigs.' They proceed to execute the two men.

Vanessa Beeley (on X): WARNING: Graphic content video

These are your bloodsucking sectarian "rebels", you degenerate terrorist apologist.

Syriahr: ISIS executes over 50 members of regime forces in Al-Sukhna area

UK Column podcast: Syria Podcast—Episode 2

The Information War Fights On: "Countering Disinformation" in the CSSF Annual Report

03:21 GOV.UK: Conflict, Stability and Security Fund annual report 2023 to 2024

The CSSF funded BBC Media Action to work with 100 local journalists to strengthen election reporting skills and produce content that challenged harmful false narratives, including supporting a network of independent freelance journalists in Solomon Islands.

Six-Six-Six Starmer: Sir Keir Reveals Labour's Six-Point Plan, Six Pledges, Six Targets

22:44 The Labour Party (on X): UKLabour’s post

Today Keir Starmer has set out his Plan for Change. And this is what it means for you

GOV.UK: Plan for Change: Milestones for mission-led government (PDF)

GOV.UK: Pat McFadden vows to make the state "more like a startup" as he deploys reform teams across country

That’s the test and learn mindset, and I’m keen to see where we can deploy it in government. Where we can make the state a little bit more like a start-up.

WIRED (2020): Can Dominic Cummings really run Britain like a startup? Probably not

Ofcom Aims to Become the Global Online “Safety” (=Censorship) Regulator

27:02 Ofcom: Global Online Safety Regulators Network sets out priorities for next three years

Kellogg Insight: Feeling Outraged? Think Twice Before Hitting “Share.”

The New York Times: Judge Rejects Sale of Infowars to The Onion

Campaigners Celebrate the “Beginning of the End” for Israeli Weapons Manufacturer Elbit in UK as Direct Action and Legal Challenges Intensify

30:30 Morning Star: Campaigners welcome the ‘beginning of the end’ of Elbit Systems' presence in Britain

Palestine Action: Direct action against Israel's arms trade works

Dismantle the war machine | #ShutElbitDown

Crown Prosecution Service of England & Wales (CPS): Group charged over violent disorder and aggravated burglary of business premises

Crown Prosecution Service (CPS): Eight more charged over aggravated burglary of business premises

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Counter Terrorism Policing South East to charge seven people over their alleged involvement in an aggravated burglary and associated violent disorder at the Elbit Systems UK building on 6 August 2024.

Declassified UK (YouTube): One year in jail BEFORE trial: How Starmer's Britain treats Palestine protesters

Elbit Systems UK: Elbit Systems UK remain at the forefront of British Armed Forces training

DSTL Behavioural Analytics for Defence and Security: Video-Based Semantic Analysis of Crowd Behaviour Unveiled

38:30 College of Policing (2009): A Review of Crowd Behaviours (PDF)

GOV.UK: How crowds react in an emergency or terrorist attack

Queen's University Belfast: DSTL, Video-based Semantic Analysis of Crowd Behaviour

Israel's Ongoing Expansion: Aligning with the Greater Israel Vision

43:02 BBC: Syria in maps: Who controls the country now Assad has gone?

Syriahr: Since toppling of the “dictator”—Nearly 310 Israeli airstrikes destroy the remaining weapons of army of future Syria

Israel National Digital Agency: PM Netanyahu's Remarks at his Press Conference

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my friend, President-elect Donald Trump for acceding to my request to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, in 2019. The importance of this historic recognition has been underscored today. The Golan Heights will be an inseparable part of the State of Israel forever.

The Cradle (on X): TheCradleMedia’s post

Former chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Mohsen Rezaei says that 11,000 ISIS fighters are being trained in US camps in the region to enter Iraq as soon as possible.

So-Called Philanthropists: Control The Farming, Destroy The Food, Sell The Medicine (What Are You Eating?)

52:28 UK Column article: Is Bovaer Safe and Effective?

Bezos Earth Fund: Pioneering Cattle Methane Vaccine Project Launched with $9.4 Million Grant from Bezos Earth Fund

GOV.UK blogs: Diagnostic excellence in action: APHA’s response to high pathogenicity avian influenza threats in cattle

European Union: European Commission—Food Safety: Glyphosate

After Skool (YouTube, 2021): Chemical Farming & The Loss of Human Health—Dr. Zach Bush (Full video)

GOV.UK: HSE risk assessment methodology

This work checks that dietary intakes of residues are within acceptable limits.

New Civil Engineer: Newly commissioned solar farm on Isle of Anglesey significantly damaged by Storm Darragh