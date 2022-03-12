UKC News: The Truth About US Bio Labs + White Helmets Drama in Ukraine
Co-hosts Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen are joined by Vanessa Beeley for the end of week news round-up.
UK Column News - 11th March 2022
via Patrick Henningsen on 21st Century Wire:
The high stakes game surrounding the Ukraine conflict has just been raised, as revelations emerge of US-funded bio labs in Ukraine. In order to deflect from this scandal, US and UK politicians are now injecting a new talking point into the media mix – that Russia is planning a ‘false flag chemical attack’ in Ukraine. Also, new reports indicate that western-backed al-Qaeda terrorists from Syria are making their way to Ukraine to ‘join the fight’ against Russia, and expect to see White Helmets-style imagery hitting your MSM channels in the coming days and weeks. All this and more.
