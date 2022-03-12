via Patrick Henningsen on 21st Century Wire:

The high stakes game surrounding the Ukraine conflict has just been raised, as revelations emerge of US-funded bio labs in Ukraine. In order to deflect from this scandal, US and UK politicians are now injecting a new talking point into the media mix – that Russia is planning a ‘false flag chemical attack’ in Ukraine. Also, new reports indicate that western-backed al-Qaeda terrorists from Syria are making their way to Ukraine to ‘join the fight’ against Russia, and expect to see White Helmets-style imagery hitting your MSM channels in the coming days and weeks. All this and more.

