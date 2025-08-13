The Daily Beast published the following inaugural episode of “Inside Trump’s Head” last night with the following description:

Welcome to the premiere of 'Inside Trump’s Head', a new twice-weekly deep dive from The Daily Beast into the most unpredictable, unsettling, and endlessly fascinating mind in modern politics. Host Joanna Coles teams up with best-selling Trump biographer Michael Wolff to explore what’s really driving Donald Trump.

In this inaugural episode, Wolff shares exclusive White House conversations suggesting Trump may be ready to give up large parts of Ukraine in a high-stakes meeting with Vladimir Putin — all to distract from the ceaseless Jeffrey Epstein scandal threatening his grip on the MAGA base.

From the hidden hand of Jared Kushner to Steve Bannon’s private doubts, from Putin’s possible kompromat to the Epstein “drumbeat” that won’t fade, Coles and Wolff go spelunking into the dark, dank cavern where all of Trump’s decisions begin.

00:00 - Introduction 04:04 - Bannon's Trump Take Inverted

05:45 - Fire & Fury 07:49 - Government By One Person

11:08 - Trump's Big Epstein Distraction

15:38 - Trump Does Ukraine

19:10 - Why Trump Fears Epstein

23:10 - Bannon 'What's Putin Got On Trump?'

23:10 - Bannon 'What's Putin Got On Trump?'

