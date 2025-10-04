I find it disturbing that the following information comes as no surprise whatsoever given the bunch of psychotic Zionist criminals who are seemingly currently in control of the political narrative which they are doing all they can to implement as quickly as possible.

Trump’s ‘Peace Plan’ Expects Palestinians to Disarm And Give Control of Gaza Over to Trump and War Criminal Tony Blair.

By The Dissident • September 30, 2025

After their meeting today, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu officially agreed to a plan to end the genocide in Gaza.

But what is actually in the plan? A closer look at it reveals that its intended effect is to give governing control of Gaza to Trump and the Zionist war criminal Tony Blair.

The Fine Print Of The Actual Plan.

A close reading of the “peace proposal” shows that it demands Hamas disarm, and gives full governing control of Gaza over to Donald Trump and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The peace proposal demands that “Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. There will be a process of demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning, and supported by an internationally funded buy back and reintegration program all verified by the independent monitors.”

Along with it, it demands that, “Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the ‘Board of Peace,’ which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair.”

While the proposal does state that, “This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program,” and “while Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform program is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood”, the “reforms” Netanyahu is demanding from the Palestinian Authority in order to grant Palestinian statehood include not criticizing Israel and not taking part in the cases against him at the ICJ and ICC.

Netanyahu’s demanded reforms on the Palestinian Authority include “stopping incitement in the media” (i.e., do not criticize Israel) and “ending lawfare against Israel at the ICC and ICJ” (i.e., stop documenting war crimes that Netanyahu has committed).

As the Arab Center Washington fellow, Assal Rad notes, the “reforms” boil down to Netanyahu demanding that “Palestinians can’t criticize Israel in the media or hold them accountable under international law. No form of resistance is allowed, just surrender”.

The language in Trump’s proposal makes clear that if the Palestinian Authority does not accept this full surrender to Israel, the chance of them governing Gaza or the existence of a Palestinian state is off the table.

Netanyahu himself said to Trump in the conference about the proposal, “I appreciate your firm position that the PA could have no role whatsoever in Gaza without undergoing a radical and genuine transformation. It won’t come as a surprise to you that the vast majority of Israelis have no faith that the PA leopard will change its spots. But rather than wait for this miraculous transformation, your plan provides a practical and realistic path forward for Gaza in the coming years, in which Gaza will be administered - neither by Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority”.

This, in effect, means that unless the Palestinian Authority concedes full surrender to Israel, Gaza will be run not by Palestinians but by Donald Trump and Tony Blair, a war criminal who has helped come up with plans to ethnically cleanse Gaza.

Tony Blair’s Role In The Criminal Iraq Invasion.

Tony Blair is infamous in the Middle East for his role in fabricating the WMD hoax and taking part in the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq.

The 2016 Chilcot inquiry found Tony Blair put out a dossier before the invasion of Iraq, repeating the Iraq WMD deception from the Joint Intelligence Committee, while leaving out statements from the intelligence report that said, “intelligence was ‘sporadic and patchy’ and ‘remains limited’ and that ‘there was very little intelligence relating to Iraq’s chemical warfare programme.’”

The inquiry noted that “none of these qualifications, however, was included in the dossier.”

Tony Blair Is A Lobbyist For a Zionist Tech Billionaire.

Since lying and invading Iraq while Prime Minister of England, Blair has headed the “Tony Blair Institute (TBI)” which has taken part in plans to ethnically cleanse Gaza.

According to an investigation in the New Statesman, the Tony Blair Institute is effectively a lobbying group for the Zionist tech company Oracle, run by Larry Ellison.

The investigation noted that, “Since 2021, Ellison’s personal foundation – the Larry Ellison Foundation – has donated or pledged at least £257m to the Tony Blair Institute, making it a think tank like no other in the UK. Ellison donations have helped it grow to more than 900 staff, working in at least 45 countries.”

It noted that, “some TBI staff – including a number who left in recent years because of Ellison’s influence – say the cash injection has produced a culture that is dominated by a form of AI boosterism, and which, as they see it, amounts to lobbying for Oracle,” adding that former staff from TBI said that, “there are growing concerns about the extent to which the interests of a US tech billionaire are being represented by the former prime minister”.

The investigation noted that, “Ellison’s relationship with Blair, meanwhile, has blossomed over the past few years. In 2022, the former prime minister recorded a personal video message for Oracle lauding a ‘shared vision to advance global health’, by building unified electronic health records, a data set ‘stored in one place, where it can be analysed and utilised for the purpose of improving health outcomes’. Last year, the pair even holidayed together off the Sardinian coast.”

For context, Larry Ellison is the largest private donor to the IDF, donating 16.6 million dollars to it in 2017, at the time the largest private donation in its history.

Ellison is also a personal friend of Benjamin Netanyahu, taking him on vacation on his private Island, asking him to join the board of his tech company, Oracle, and helping him secure legal representation in his corruption case.

As investigative journalist Alan Macleod noted about Ellison’s company, Oracle:

Oracle sees itself as an activist organization, one whose goal is the advancement of the Israeli colonization project. Safra Catz, the company’s Israeli-American CEO, bluntly explained that any employees uncomfortable with supporting a genocide should simply quit. “We are not flexible regarding our mission, and our commitment to Israel is second to none,” she said, adding “this is a free world and I love my employees, and if they don’t agree with our mission to support the State of Israel, then maybe we aren’t the right company for them. Larry and I are publicly committed to Israel and devote personal time to the country, and no one should be surprised by that.”

Recently, Larry Ellison and his son, David, have been conducting information warfare operations for Netanyahu in an attempt to secure American support for Israel.

David Ellison’s production company, Skydance, bought Paramount, the parent company of CBS News. Ellison is planning on installing Bari Weiss as the editorial head of the news outlet- a Zionist propagandist who repeatedly denies well-documented Israeli war crimes.

Along with this, Ellison installed Kenneth R. Weinstein as the ombudsman for CBS News, the former CEO of the ultra-hawkish neo-con, Zionist think tank, Hudson Institute.

Along with this, Larry Ellison’s Oracle, along with NewsCorp and the investment firm Andreessen Horowitz, is negotiating a $14 billion deal to buy TikTok.

Referring to this deal, Netanyahu to a group of pro-Israel influencers, said, “We have to secure that part of the base of our support in the United States” adding “we’re going to have to use the tools of battle, the weapons change over time, we have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we are engaged, and the most important ones are the social media” and concluding that “the most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok number one, and I hope it goes through because it can be consequential”.

Tony Blair Institute Taking Part In Creating A Plan For Ethnic Cleansing In Gaza.

An investigation from the Financial Times revealed that members of the Tony Blair Institute took part in a plan that called for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza’s Palestinian population to turn it into a Trump-themed resort and a hub for American tech companies and their various surveillance technologies.

The investigation wrote that “The Tony Blair Institute participated in a project to develop a postwar Gaza plan that envisaged kick-starting the enclave’s economy with a ‘Trump Riviera’ and an ‘Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone’”.

The outlet reported on a “plan outlined in a slide deck,” which was “led by Israeli businessmen and used financial models developed inside Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to reimagine Gaza as a thriving trading hub” noting that “two staff members at the former UK prime minister’s institute (Tony Blair) participated in message groups and calls as the project developed”.

The plan, “proposed paying half a million Palestinians to leave the area and attracting private investors to develop Gaza”, and create a “world class resorts along the coastline and on small artificial islands similar to the Palm Islands in Dubai” in Gaza along with an “Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone on the Gaza-Israel border where US electric vehicle companies would build cars for export to Europe”.

According to the investigation:

One lengthy document on postwar Gaza, written by a TBI staff member, was shared within the group for consideration. This included the idea of a “Gaza Riviera” with artificial islands off the coast akin to those in Dubai, blockchain-based trade initiatives, a deep water port to tie Gaza into the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, and low-tax “special economic zones”. The TBI document said the devastating war in Gaza had “created a once-in-a-century opportunity to rebuild Gaza from first principles . . . as a secure, modern prosperous society”.

As Naked Capitalism’s Nick Corbishley noted, “This being the tech and AI-obsessed TBI, its vision for a ‘secure, modern prosperous’ Gaza would presumably avail of all the digital surveillance and control accoutrements that Blair and his institute are constantly peddling as the cure-all to all of today’s ills (digital health systems, facial recognition cameras and other forms of biometric tech, all-encompassing digital identity systems and central bank digital currencies, all powered by artificial intelligence programs)”.

It also needs to be noted that the Boston Consulting Group, the group that worked with the Blair Institute on the ethnic cleansing plan, “helped establish the Israel- and US-backed aid scheme for the shattered enclave, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)”, the fake aid centres used to massacre thousands of starving Palestinians.

Genocidal Zionists Proposed To Run Gaza.

A recent investigation in Haaretz reported that “Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s plan for running the Gaza Strip after the war proposes a multilayered, hierarchical structure in which senior international diplomats and businesspeople are on top and the Palestinians running things on the ground are at the bottom” adding that “the Gaza International Transitional Authority will be run by an international board its chairman will be Gaza’s top political executive” noting that “Blair himself is slated to hold this position, according to an Israeli government source”.

According to the Haaretz investigation, “Palestinian Executive Authority, will handle implementation on the ground and will thus be the body actually providing services to Gazans” but “this body will have no independent authority. Instead, its policy would be completely subordinate to that set by the board” which is proposed to be run by Tony Blair and now Donald Trump.

Along with Blair, Haaretz reported that candidates listed to control the board governing Gaza include Marc Rowan, the CEO of Apollo Global Management, who halted his funding of the University of Pennsylvania unless it cracked down on pro-Palestine protestors.

According to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, “he helped organize a letter criticizing Penn for hosting a Palestinian literary festival on the eve of Yom Kippur featuring former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters”, the anti-Zionist co-founder of Pink Floyd.

On the Alph podcast in 2024, he called Israel’s genocide in Gaza a “just war” and complained that “we have kind of lost the narrative”.

Another person floated for the board to control Gaza is Aryeh Lightstone, who heads the Abraham Accords Peace Institute in D.C, who was “involved in establishing the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”.

The so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was the aforementioned fake aid sites where multiple IDF soldiers stationed at the sites admitted they were given orders to open fire on starving Palestinians once they reached them.

Two IDF soldiers stationed at the sites told Haaretz :

It’s a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They’re treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire. and I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it’s been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.

In another Haaretz article one IDF soldier stationed at one of the sites told the paper, “His and his friends’ day starts at 3:30 a.m. Accompanied by drones and armored forces, they set up a sniper position and wait. He said that between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., the trucks arrived and began unloading their contents. In the meantime, the residents are trying to move forward to take a good place in the queue, but there is a border in front of them that they don’t notice,” quoting him saying, “A line that if they cross, I can shoot them, it’s like a game of cat and mouse. They try to come from a different way each time, and I’m there with the sniper rifle, and the officers are shouting at me, ‘Get off, get off.’ I shoot 50-60 bullets every day. I stopped counting X’s. I have no idea how many I killed. A lot. Children”.

In Aryeh Lightstone’s own bio on his website he brags that when he was Senior Advisor to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman from 2017 to 2021 he “was instrumental in facilitating the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem” and “the advancement of the Abraham Accords”, the fake peace deal got Arab states to normalize with Israel without any concessions for Palestinians.

As Mother Jones noted at the time, the Abraham Accords, “essentially kicked the Palestinians and their grievances (the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, its apartheid policies, and its blockade of Gaza, which turned the strip, according to Human Rights Watch, into an ‘open-air prison’) to the curb”.

The Truth About The ‘Peace Plan’.

A close look at Trump’s “peace plan” shows that, in effect, it asks Palestinians to disarm and release all the Israeli hostages, and then give up power to Tony Blair, a war criminal and lobbyist for IDF funder Larry Ellison and other Zionists, and to trust that they will abide by the deal.