Given the dire situation in Iran, purposefully created through the evil collusion between Trump and Netanyahu, with the Middle East on fire again, I have linked below three video discussions which I recommend listening to as they outline the criminal nature of Trump’s unlawful regime change operation in Iran which kicked off yesterday.



First, I highly recommend reading the following article published by Drop Site News on January 30th which begins as follows:

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Military Tells Key Middle East Ally to Prepare for Attack on Iran By Drop Site News • January 30, 2026 In addition to military targets, Trump is considering strikes on senior Iranian leaders with the aim of spurring the overthrow of the Iranian government.



Senior U.S. military officials have informed the leadership of a key U.S. ally in the Middle East that President Donald Trump could authorize a U.S. attack on Iran this weekend, multiple sources have confirmed to Drop Site News. Strikes could commence as early as Sunday, the ally was informed, if the U.S. decides to move forward. “This isn’t about the nukes or the missile program. This is about regime change,” said a former senior U.S. intelligence official who consults for Arab governments and is an informal advisor to the Trump administration on Middle East policy. He told Drop Site that U.S. war planners envision attacks that target nuclear, ballistic, and other military sites around Iran, but will also aim to decapitate the Iranian government, and in particular the leadership and capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC is a branch of the Iranian armed forces created after the country’s 1979 revolution whose leadership now plays a major role in the country’s politics and economy. The thinking in the Trump administration, according to the source, is that a successful strike on Iranian leadership would be followed by Iranians returning to the streets to protest, leading to the overthrow of the government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is hoping for an attack,” the former senior intelligence official said, “and assuring Trump that Israel can help put in place a new government that is friendly with the West.” Two senior Arab intelligence officials told Drop Site that they received word a U.S. attack could come “imminently.”

Please continue reading the article on Drop Site News’ Substack linked below:

The direct bombing of an Iranian school was also reported yesterday: Footage broadcast by state media shows the rubble of a girls' school in Minab where at least 108 people were reportedly killed, according to Iranian press reports. Tehran has accused the US and Israel of an 'atrocious crime.'



Read more here: ‘More than 100 children’ dead in US and Israel strike on Iranian school, Iran says via ABC.net.au

Rescue workers and residents search through the rubble in the aftermath of an Israeli-US strike on a girls’ elementary school in Iran. (AP: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News Agency)

~~~~~~~

What follows are three video discussions regarding Trump’s unlawful regime change attack on Iran aided and abetted by Israel, which I found well worth watching. That the U.S. and Israel targeted a girls school in Iran with their air strikes is beyond evil.

US and Israel Attack Iran as Trump Announces Regime Change War by Drop Site News with Jeremy Scahill, Ali Abunimah (of Electronic Intifada) and Ryan Grim discussion, indexed as follows: 00:00 — Opening: Jeremy Scahill on U.S.-Israeli Attacks on Iran

05:15 — Iran ‘Basically Offered Everything’ to Avoid War Despite Being Offered Little in Return

09:44 — Ali Abunimah Describes Scene From Jordan

12:15 — U.S.-Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens of Schoolgirls in Iran

13:23 — Lack of Condemnation from Surrounding Countries on Iran Attacks

17:19 — U.S.-Israeli Strategy of Murdering Leaders of Resistance

21:26 — Iran’s Preparation and Ability to Handle Strikes

24:47 — Girls’ School in Iran Hit by Strikes

32:15 — Strong Opposition to War Even Among Trump’s Base

34:16 — More Americans Sympathize with Palestinians than Israelis

35:28 — Israel ‘Had to be Rescued’ by U.S. in June and ‘Beg’ for Ceasefire

38:38 — ‘We Can Cause Pain’: How Iran Can Hit Back Financially

42:52 — The Irony of ‘The Board of Peace’s First War’

44:25 — U.S.-Israeli Regime Change Playbook

55:24 — ‘Outrageous’ and ‘Horrific Crime’ to Murder Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei

57:03 — ‘Psychopathic Hatred’ and Aggression on Iran Spans Decades

59:20 — Iran is not an Aggressive Country, Time To Leave Iran in Peace

01:08:25 — Why U.S. and Israel Want War

01:11:13 — Cynical Democrats ‘Cheering’ on War

01:15:26 — ‘Political Win/Win’ for Democrats Who Benefit from War with Iran

01:19:37 — ‘Chaos’ at Girls School When Missile Struck

01:21:23 — Closing: Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim Larry Johnson: Trump’s Colossal Mistake, interview with Judge Napolitano: “Trump is controlled by Bibi and other Zionists. This will be his demise. Trump could be impeached for taking the U.S. to war without congressional approval.” Chas Freeman: The War Against Iran Could Destroy the U.S. Republic interview with Glenv Diesen:

“Ambassador Chas Freeman discusses the US attack on Iran. In a war of attrition, Iran could outlast the US and the crisis from a lack of victory could destroy the US republic.



”Ambassador Freeman was a former Assistant Secretary of Defense, earning the highest public service awards of the Department of Defense for his roles in designing a NATO-centered post-Cold War European security system and in reestablishing defense and military relations with China. He served as U. S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia (during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm).”

We must Stop the vile globalist wars once and for all.