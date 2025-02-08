I recommend watching Katie and Aaron’s Thursday Throwdown episode of their Useful Idiot’s weekly programme from February 6th.

Meanwhile, Dems yearn for the good old days of Subtler Colonialism

By Aaron Maté and Katie Halper

February 6, 2025

This week, Trump met with a grinning Netanyahu and announced to the world that the US will take over Gaza with the basic intention of making a new Mar-a-Lago in the Middle East. His cultist cronies couldn’t be happier with this proclamation of ethnic cleansing and settler colonialism.

“He puts some very bold, fresh ideas out on the table,” said National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, whose statements were echoed from the White House briefing room to Fox News. We watch a mashup of the GOP talking points, which all sound curiously scripted and identical, ending with the perfect encapsulation from one Fox News host:

“His crazy…might just be crazy genius.”

The plan Trump has put forth is to permanently remove all Palestinians from their homeland and begin building real estate with Israel. Democrats, who for the past year were seemingly fine with the destruction of Gaza and the mass murder of its civilians, are suddenly changing their tune to call out the ethnic cleansing proposal.

MSNBC host and former advisor to Kamala Harris, Symone Sanders tweeted

: “I think now it’s very appropriate to reiterate that elections have consequences.”

We think it’s also appropriate to reiterate that genocides have consequences, and the Biden/Harris administration lost because they supplied the weapons and facilitated the destruction of Gaza. But sure, they never explicitly said they would ethnically cleanse Gaza – so we’ll call that subtler colonialism.

Plus, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy gives all the wrong reasons for keeping USAID, Trump admits we’re using Ukraine for their “rare earths,” and Zelensky channels Corky St. Clair to ask for nukes.

It’s a ridiculous week in corporate media. Watch with Katie and Aaron so you can laugh instead of cry at it all. Thanks for supporting independent media, subscribe to watch the full episode here: