Two political stunts go terribly wrong

By Aaron Maté and Katie Halper • March 6, 2025

Two big blunders. Let’s start with Trump – you may remember last month when the bombshell story coming from the president’s mouth was that the US was funding $50 million of condoms for Hamas in Gaza. It turned out, after the slightest amount of research, that the Congressional budget was actually sending sexual health equipment to the Gaza province of Mozambique.

There was no correction.

Flash forward to Trump’s tumultuous joint address to Congress this week: to thunderous laughter from Republicans, he listed more “fraudulent” items that the US is funding: “$8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of. $8 million for making mice transgender.”

Again, we did the tiniest amount of research, and saw that it isn’t transgender but transgenic. Transgenic mice are genetically altered to study diseases and have revolutionized pre-clinical research since the 1980s. The correction for this one likely won’t get the same laugh from Republicans.

Next blunder: Nicole Wallace at MSNBC. During a calmer moment of Trump’s joint address, he made DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old boy who is recovering from brain cancer, an honorary member of the Secret Service. Wallace struggled to find a way to attack this, but have no fear, she got her shot in:

“I hope [DJ] has a long life as a law enforcement officer… but I hope he never has to defend the US Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he’s not one of the six who loses his life to suicide.”

Woah!

First of all, probably not a good idea to talk about children (especially those who have brain cancer) committing suicide. And second, that could be the most aggressive politicization of an innocent topic we’ve ever heard.

And this is just the start of a wild Thursday Throwdown: Rep. Eric Swalwell erases the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, CNN shows some interesting polling about the Ukraine War, and the Chuckster is hot now.

