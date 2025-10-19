All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
20h

Tony Blair has lucrative connections that should disqualify him from any role in Gaza due to conflicts of interest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Explorer's avatar
Explorer
3h

Who said Trump's 'peace plan'? Or ceasefire rather? Scott Ritter explains why it was Hamas' who produced it, and (my words) Trump signed it because he is/was so obsessed with the Nobel War Prize. Most importantly though, Israel DID NOT SIGN it! Clearly, they don't have a clue what a ceasefire is...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Azra Dale
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture