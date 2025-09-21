I very much appreciated listening to Joanna Coles’s engaging interview with psychologist Dr John Gartner, a psychologist and former faculty member at Johns Hopkins Medical School. Dr Gartner is also the co-host of the podcast Shrinking Trump.

My appreciation of the discussion was not only because of Dr. Gartner’s interesting analysis of Trump, but especially for providing me with the term, a malignant narcissist, the definition of which describes my much older bully of a brother to a T.

This is the description for the interview:

Dr. John Gartner, former Johns Hopkins professor and co-host of the podcast ‘Shrinking Trump,’ joins the Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles to deliver a chilling diagnosis: Donald Trump is showing signs of dementia layered on top of malignant narcissism. Drawing on decades of clinical expertise, Dr. Gartner explains how Trump’s declining language, erratic gait, and disturbing anecdotes point to brain deterioration that makes him not just unpredictable but uniquely dangerous in office. Coles presses him on how Trump’s narcissism compares to King Charles’ public persona, whether his cabinet and family are retreating from his volatility, and what it means when a leader with nuclear codes also displays symptoms of mini-strokes and confabulation. From Hitler’s psychology to Bill Clinton’s benign narcissism, this episode explores how power amplifies paranoia, cruelty, and decay—and asks the starkest question of all: as Trump weakens physically and mentally while tightening his grip on authority, how far can Trumpism go before it breaks America?

I recommend listening to the interview.