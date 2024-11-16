The following is a reposting of Sam Husseini’s most recent very important article as published here on Substack.

A close examination of the timeline raises serious questions about RFK Jr.'s functionality to the establishment in propagandizing for Israel and dividing antiestablishment forces shortly before Oct. 7

November 16, 2024

Kennedy put aside his prepared remarks on online censorship and focused on trumpeting his support for Israel the day after the president of Israel addressed Congress.

Since Trump said RFK Jr. would be his nominee for HHS secretary, many mainstream accounts have focused on Kennedy’s remarks around “ethnic bioweapons” from July of 2023.

The timeline of these remarks is actually incredibly notable and may indicate something far more insidious:

On July 11, 2023, there were important Congressional hearings about Covid origins, but Kennedy made virtually no mass-media reference to them.

Then, on July 15, the New York Post reported that Kennedy said that of COVID-19: “There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

This led to predictable attacks on Kennedy and then he made increasingly pro-Israel remarks under the pretense of refuting the charges of antisemitism. This tactic has been employed in the past, but Kennedy’s use of it was been particularly pungent.

On July 19, the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, spoke before Congress. The Times of Israel headline quoted Herzog: “‘Israel has democracy in its DNA’”.

The very same day, Kennedy outflanked ardent Zionist Biden and pledged “my support for Israel will be unconditional.” I wrote at the time: “This is tantamount to greenlighting further massive criminality by Israel.”

The day after that — July 20 — RFK Jr. spoke to the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. It was supposed to be about censorship and free speech, but it was largely an exercise in Israel worship.

I live-tweeted the event; Kennedy put aside his prepared remarks, which had some good content like this:

The TNI [Trusted News Initiative] is a news censorship cartel whose members include the BBC, the Washington Post, Associated Press, Reuters, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. Whenever non-mainstream online news publishers report facts or viewpoints deemed by the TNI to be “misinformation,” TNI members censor, shadow-ban, or deplatform those publishers. This so-called “misinformation” has frequently included wholly legitimate, accurate reporting, for example that COVID might have originated in a virology lab in Wuhan, or that the COVID vaccines did not prevent infection or transmission.

I wrote at the time (see piece below) that Kennedy didn’t share such critical information when speaking to the committee before the cameras, but he “did spend a lot of time conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism, a great goal of the establishment.”

Another remarkable “accomplishment” of how things unfolded for the establishment is that Kennedy’s pro-Israel propaganda obscured very serious connections between the attack on Palestinian rights and Covid.

A serious hearing on censorship and free speech would get into how Big Tech went after Palestinians before it went after pandemic issues. See “Twitter censors news from Palestine” from the Electronic Intifada from 2019 and “Facebook Says It Is Deleting Accounts at the Direction of the U.S. and Israeli Governments” by Glenn Greenwald from 2017.

Kennedy instead is further fragmenting antiestablishment forces that he should have pulled together.

As I wrote: “He is dividing people who saw through the pandemic lies from those who have focused on seeing through the imperial-Zionist agenda.”

Further, his remarks on ethnic bioweapons, which hindered accountability for pandemic criminality, similarly may immunize Israel’s biological weapons from scrutiny. They have thus far received a minimum of coverage. This even though Israel is the only state with a substantial military capacity that has not signed the Biological Weapons Convention. In 1998, the mainstream Sunday Times of London reported: “Israel is working on a biological weapon that would harm Arabs but not Jews, according to Israeli military and western intelligence sources.” Apartheid South Africa — which is known to have worked with Israel to develop nuclear weapons — is believed to have attempted and failed to develop ethnic bioweapons. But there has been scant followup on this subject to date. (Also see my piece “Israel Wanted Disease and Genocide in Gaza, So Why Is It Agreeing to the Polio Vaccine Being Given?”)

The above was largely covered from my article just a few months before Oct 7, 2023:

Much of my work — particularly my VotePact.org project — has been about antiestablishment forces working together to stop the designs of the US establishment. As I’ve long argued, antiwar and pro-civil liberties forces from the left and right can come together and work together and even back candidates jointly. See my recent talk on the subject with

