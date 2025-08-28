I recommend listening to the following interview by Ashfaaq Carim of Middle East Eye’s Unapologetic podcast with Orly Noy, the chairperson of Israeli human rights organisation, B’Tselem.

On this occasion, the topic of discussion was B’Tselem’s recently published report titled, Our Genocide.

Through rigorous research, the report makes the case that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. We also discuss the sociological culture in Israel that has led to a society that largely supports the Israeli state’s annihilation of Gaza and its people, and the lies and myths that have produced a global narrative where power brokers enable or are complicit in the genocide.

This is the description and index for the interview with Orly Noy:

Chapters: 0:00 Opening and guest introduction 1:14 Israeli crimes beyond imagination 5:01 Indifference in Israeli society 7:10 B'Tselem's mission and evolution 15:24 Israel ignores human rights groups 17:15 Myths about self-defense claims 20:12 The human shields narrative 27:16 Israel's "most moral army" myth 34:01 Long-term dehumanization of Gazans 40:25 Genocide could spread West Bank 44:26 Removing Netanyahu won't change 48:14 Criticism of Israel and antisemitism 51:00 Why report took this long 54:48 Future of Gaza and Israel

Please watch:

You can download B’Tselem’s Our Genocide report published July 2025 from here if you wish: