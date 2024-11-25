"The Legal Walls Are Closing In On Benjamin Netanyahu" – Dimitri Lascaris interview with Max Blumenthal
I found this wide ranging discussion with Max Blumenthal and Dimitri Lascaris well worth listening to.
The following is the description for the video published November 22nd:
On November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court finally issued warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and for Yoav Gallant, the former Israeli Defence Minister whom Netanyahu recently fired.
On the same day, Israeli prosecutors indicted an aide to Netanyahu, Eli Feldstein, on a "grave" charge of harming state security, as part of the security documents scandal that has roiled Netanyahu's office in recent weeks.
Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, joined Dimitri Lascaris to discuss these developments.
Blumenthal and Lascaris also discussed a new scandal engulfing the Israeli military. This week, in south Lebanon, Zeev Erlich, an "amateur Israeli historian" who lives illegally in the occupied West Bank, was killed by Hezbollah fighters while Erlich was accompanied by the chief of staff of Israel's 'elite' Golani Brigade. The Israeli military claims that Erlich did not have proper authorization to enter south Lebanon, but in fact, Erlich appears to have entered the area on multiple occasions in order to construct a fake narrative that south Lebanon historically belongs to Israel.
Finally, Blumenthal and Lascaris discussed the withdrawal of Matt Gaetz as Trump's nominee for the position of U.S. Attorney General.
They also discussed Tulsi Gabbard in regard to the Trump Presidency.
Really worthwhile discussion, thank you!
The entire history of Israel would be considered really bad fiction if it were a book.
Couple of thoughts on Gaetz
The nomination of Gaetz may have been used by Trump, with Gaetz's consent, to flush out the opposition to his second term. And Matt withdrawing may have also been used as a card to gain half of the vacant judicial positions. For they are now set aside for Trump, the Dems had been pushing to fill them all before Trump's arrival.
Re Matt Gaetz, I think he will be made a Special Prosecutor, he posted on X after withdrawing from AG consideration saying he would be investigating congressional insider trading. He is not going away.
I read the background of the charges against Gaetz, they do appear to be a frame up. He was on Tucker a while back explaining what happened to him and Tucker was clearly having a hard time believing him. But what he said has held up.
Thanks again for a very interesting talk!