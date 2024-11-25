I found this wide ranging discussion with Max Blumenthal and Dimitri Lascaris well worth listening to.

The following is the description for the video published November 22nd:

On November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court finally issued warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and for Yoav Gallant, the former Israeli Defence Minister whom Netanyahu recently fired.

On the same day, Israeli prosecutors indicted an aide to Netanyahu, Eli Feldstein, on a "grave" charge of harming state security, as part of the security documents scandal that has roiled Netanyahu's office in recent weeks.

Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, joined Dimitri Lascaris to discuss these developments.

Blumenthal and Lascaris also discussed a new scandal engulfing the Israeli military. This week, in south Lebanon, Zeev Erlich, an "amateur Israeli historian" who lives illegally in the occupied West Bank, was killed by Hezbollah fighters while Erlich was accompanied by the chief of staff of Israel's 'elite' Golani Brigade. The Israeli military claims that Erlich did not have proper authorization to enter south Lebanon, but in fact, Erlich appears to have entered the area on multiple occasions in order to construct a fake narrative that south Lebanon historically belongs to Israel.

Finally, Blumenthal and Lascaris discussed the withdrawal of Matt Gaetz as Trump's nominee for the position of U.S. Attorney General.