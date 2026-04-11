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I found the following piece published by The Telegraph this morning a disturbing read, especially with all of the other not good things currently taking place in the Middle East which have most likely amplified and emboldened the abhorrent Zionist “settler” movement in Israel.

At a picnic spot and memorial for fallen Israeli soldiers just a few hundred metres from the Gaza border, Israel’s new pioneers are planning to expand the country.

During the five-week war in Iran, international attention has turned away from Gaza. But for these would-be settlers, it has remained very much in focus.

Visitors are handed leaflets marked “Our Gaza”, showing how they intend to settle the entirety of the strip, creating settlements in the top, middle and bottom of the Palestinian territory between the horizontal military corridors the Israeli military has carved there.

“The people in Gaza are generally terrorists or terrorist supporters and they don’t deserve to live there,” says Neri Abraham, an articulate 19-year-old with ringlets and a knitted kippah as he gestures across the fields to the Gaza fence and the ruins beyond.

“The good ones can stay if they like and live peacefully under Israeli rule but the rest should go to Egypt. And the terrorists? Well, they are terrorists and I don’t care what happens to them,” he adds.

Mr Abraham and his colleagues are “religious Zionists” and are the vanguard of a new and radical social movement sweeping Israeli politics and its institutions.

They are dedicated to the creation of a greater Israel – one which encompasses not just Gaza and the West Bank, but the Golan Heights and parts of southern Lebanon too.

Fuelled by a political system that has given Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister, outsized power and influence, they have become the political and cultural force in Israel to be reckoned with.

As handy with guns as they are with the Torah, their men now dominate large parts of the Israeli army, manning many of its front-line commando and special forces units.

Avichi Goodman, 34, an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officer and rabbi whose father moved to Israel 40 years ago, says the sect’s success is explained by its willingness to act and serve.

He, like the others gathered near the fence, exudes the rugged pioneering spirit of the country’s kibbutzniks of old, combined with the religiosity of the black-clad ultra-Orthodox Jewish people.

“When help is needed, who turns up? Religious Zionists,” says Mr Goodman.

The group’s outlook and ideology are direct and formulaic, with many of the same arguments deployed repeatedly. They are go-to heuristics used to argue against any counter-view.

Mr Goodman, and two others, remind The Telegraph of a quote by Golda Meir, the former Israeli prime minister, on guns: “If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more violence. If the Jews put down their weapons today, there would be no more Israel.”

The logic of the would-be settlers is as self-serving as it is catchy.

“We have learnt that war is binary. You win or lose. If you take a middle line, you get rocks on your head,” says Mr Goodman.

“We have to teach the Gazans that they have lost. How do you do that? You must take this land from them.

“We want a victory now that prevents future wars. We want to finish all the wars now.”

Across the fence in Gaza, people say there is “no war but no peace”.

The roads are still imprinted by the tanks that were rushed there on Oct 7 2023, but the near-constant artillery barrage that was maintained for more than two years stopped when a Gaza ceasefire came into effect in October last year.

Nevertheless, more than 720 people have been killed in Gaza during the ceasefire by Israeli forces and conditions within the Gaza Strip, although improved, remain dire.

Abu Said Al-Barrawi, a 57-year-old farmer, said his and other families “live like cats moving their kittens from one place to another” in search of safety, food and shelter.

“I am a farmer but my land, which I used to cultivate, lies behind the [Israeli controlled] ‘yellow line’. I dreamed of returning to it after the ceasefire was announced, but nothing has changed.”

The winter, which has only just broken, was “hellish”, said Abed Al-Hadi Qahman, 40, from northern Gaza.

“Our tent was blown away several times, our belongings got soaked and we were struggling just to protect our children from the biting cold.

“The basic necessities of life are nonexistent. Our children do not go to school; we have no rights, we do not feel safe and we do not feel that the war has ended. I am terrified of being displaced yet again and I have a constant fear that famine will return.”

Miraculously, the Gaza ceasefire – overseen by a US military team parachuted in last year by Donald Trump – has held over the past five weeks and the peace process is grinding on.

A technocratic board of Palestinians has been put in place to administer the Gaza Strip, reporting to Mr Trump’s Board of Peace and its executive board on which Tony Blair sits.

Although hardly reported, a plan for disarming Hamas was published last month.

It envisages a gradual handing in of guns over an eight-month timeline, with Israeli forces withdrawing completely upon “verification that Gaza is free of weaponry”.

The disarmament process will be monitored by the weapons collection verification committee, a body to be set up by Nikolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian politician and diplomat who sits on the Board of Peace.

Hamas has agreed to disarmament in principle and has until the end of the week to accept the proposal, although negotiations are likely to drag on.

The terrorist group is unhappy with Israel’s failure to adhere to all elements of the first phase of the peace plan, pointing to the lower-than-promised number of aid trucks that have entered Gaza, repeated Israeli military strikes and a recent tightening of the Israeli-controlled yellow line.

There is support for the disarmament plan within Gaza but limited hope it will be swiftly implemented – prerequisites for Israeli withdrawal and the reconstruction process to begin.

“I am in favour of disarming Hamas because their weapons have brought us no security, nor have they protected us from the occupation’s missiles; instead, they have served as a reason and a pretext for the killing of the people in Gaza,” said Hamza K, a 32-year-old Gazan, last week.

But he added: “I fear that Hamas might renege on what they signed, leading Israel to return to war under that pretext.”

Israel is moving towards a general election in October and the ruling coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu will be looking for any excuse it can find to upend the Gaza peace process.

Like the Iran ceasefire, it is seen as something imposed on Israel by the US and many Israelis – such as the religious Zionists – see annexation as a better option.

At the inauguration of a new settlement in the West Bank this week, Mr Smotrich provocatively set this vision for a greater Israel.

“There will be expansion in Gaza that will extend our borders. In Lebanon, to the Litani, in Syria, Mount Hermon, parts of the north, south and east,” he told the gathered crowd.

This is no longer a fringe view in Israel. Roughly 22 per cent of the Jewish population in Israel identify with the religious Zionist movement and support its settlement ambitions.

Not all are extremists, but some are and violence in the West Bank has reached unprecedented levels since Oct 7.

The UN recorded roughly 1,800 incidents of settler violence between Oct 7 2023, and Dec 16 2024, averaging four incidents per day.

More than 1,000 Palestinians, including at least 233 children, have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers over the period.

“Jewish terrorism” is raging in the West Bank with the backing of the Israeli state, said a letter signed by 21 of Israel’s most senior former security chiefs on Thursday.

The letter, signed by former heads of the Mossad, Shin Bet and the IDF, warned that settler violence had turned into terrorism and threatened to bring down the Jewish State.

“A black flag unfurls over the [Israeli] blue and white,” they said. “The Jewish terrorism raging in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank], with the tolerance – or worse, the backing – of government authorities, constitute not only a profound moral failure, but a grave strategic threat to Israel’s security, especially in a time of war,” says the letter.

On the Gaza border, none of the settlers The Telegraph spoke to talked about the proposed violence or any other illegal acts. But they were certain they “held the truth” and were determined to do what they believe God has demanded of them.

“We just want to make Gaza Jewish again” said Hadat Barhai, a 36-year-old mother of nine and a local leader of the movement.

“I don’t understand why after two and a half years they [the Gazans] are still there, these miserable people.

“The world must open their doors and let them go. They do not deserve Hamas but nor can we live together.”