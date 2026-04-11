All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

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Jaz
Apr 12

Not surprised because basically UN has handed over the ownership of Gaza to Trump who made himself the Chairman of the fake "Board of Peace" and the International Community has allowed that in the same way it has allowed genocide.

https://substack.com/@raderprime/note/c-219661503?utm_source=notes-share-action

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