"The Epstein Scandal Deepens"

The DOJ’s release of Maxwell’s audio creates more questions than answers. A scripted performance, redactions everywhere, and rising suspicion prove one thing: the full truth will never surface.

By Michael Cohen • August 23, 2025

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has always been less of a story and more of a black hole; an endless pull of secrets, half-truths, and whispers that consume everything in their orbit. Every new revelation doesn’t clarify; it clouds. Every new “disclosure” raises more questions than answers. And now, with the Department of Justice releasing audio recordings of Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the fog has only thickened.

Notice what I said: audio recordings. Not video. Not the full picture. Just voices on tape. And in a case this radioactive, that choice matters. Why not release the video? Why not let the public see her body language, her eyes, her hesitations? Instead, we get the auditory equivalent of a shadow. That alone prompts the obvious question: was Maxwell reading from a prepared script? Was this carefully choreographed damage control dressed up as “transparency”? These are questions circling the tables around the country.

Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, told Blanche she never witnessed Donald Trump in “any inappropriate setting” and, notably, never saw him in a massage environment. I’ll admit; I believe that part to be true. Years back, Trump and I had conversations about massages. He insisted he’d never had one. I hadn’t either. For Trump, the idea of surrendering control, of lying still while someone else was in charge of the room, was unthinkable. So yes, when Maxwell says she never saw him in that context, it rings true to me.

But that’s not the headline. The real headline is why Blanche himself; the number two at DOJ, was conducting this interview. As Senators Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse pointed out, it’s virtually unprecedented. That job typically belongs to line prosecutors who know the details of the case cold. Blanche’s involvement suggests something more delicate, more political, more stategic. Which begs the question: who wanted him in that room, and why?

Maxwell, for her part, described Trump as “cordial,” “kind,” even a “gentleman.” Her words sound less like testimony and more like carefully chosen phrases aimed at neutralizing speculation. But instead of putting the matter to rest, the DOJ’s selective release has only ignited new fires. Democrats see a cover-up. MAGA Republicans, once certain that a mythical Epstein client list would expose the “deep state,” are now muttering that Trump himself is protecting elites. In the end, both sides walk away angrier, more suspicious, more certain that the truth is being buried.

Meanwhile, Maxwell has been quietly moved to a minimum security facility in Texas. Victims and their families are outraged, and rightfully so. Trump brushed off the transfer as “not uncommon.” But when the most notorious woman in federal custody gets downgraded to lighter confinement while her interview tapes conveniently surface, coincidence starts looking a lot like orchestration.

And let’s not forget that Maxwell is still appealing her conviction; petitioning the Supreme Court on the grounds that she was unlawfully prosecuted. Against that backdrop, the DOJ hands her a platform to deny Trump’s involvement in any misconduct. That’s not justice; it’s narrative management.

Now, here’s the bottom line. This release didn’t settle anything. It didn’t give closure to victims. It didn’t reassure the public. It didn’t answer who knew what and when. Instead, it’s feeding more speculation, more conspiracy theories, and more distrust. By withholding the video, by redacting names, by giving us curated fragments instead of the full file, the DOJ ensured that the truth remains just out of reach.

And that’s the tragedy of the Epstein case. At this release pace of information, we will likely never see the full, un-redacted file. We will never have the entire story. Too many powerful people have too much to lose. Instead, we’re left with staged interviews, selective transparency, and a justice system that seems more concerned with managing fallout than delivering truth.

So yes; the Epstein plot thickens. Not because we’ve gotten closer to the truth, but because every move by the system pushes it further away. And the public, once again, is left staring into the void, wondering if the truth will ever be known.