I highly recommend reading’s excellent concise comments regarding the release of the U.S. DOJ’s audio recordings of the “interviews” with convicted child sex offender, Ghislaine Maxwell by the DOJ’s Todd Blanche.
The DOJ’s release of Maxwell’s audio creates more questions than answers. A scripted performance, redactions everywhere, and rising suspicion prove one thing: the full truth will never surface.
By Michael Cohen • August 23, 2025
The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has always been less of a story and more of a black hole; an endless pull of secrets, half-truths, and whispers that consume everything in their orbit. Every new revelation doesn’t clarify; it clouds. Every new “disclosure” raises more questions than answers. And now, with the Department of Justice releasing audio recordings of Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the fog has only thickened.
Notice what I said: audio recordings. Not video. Not the full picture. Just voices on tape. And in a case this radioactive, that choice matters. Why not release the video? Why not let the public see her body language, her eyes, her hesitations? Instead, we get the auditory equivalent of a shadow. That alone prompts the obvious question: was Maxwell reading from a prepared script? Was this carefully choreographed damage control dressed up as “transparency”? These are questions circling the tables around the country.
Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, told Blanche she never witnessed Donald Trump in “any inappropriate setting” and, notably, never saw him in a massage environment. I’ll admit; I believe that part to be true. Years back, Trump and I had conversations about massages. He insisted he’d never had one. I hadn’t either. For Trump, the idea of surrendering control, of lying still while someone else was in charge of the room, was unthinkable. So yes, when Maxwell says she never saw him in that context, it rings true to me.
But that’s not the headline. The real headline is why Blanche himself; the number two at DOJ, was conducting this interview. As Senators Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse pointed out, it’s virtually unprecedented. That job typically belongs to line prosecutors who know the details of the case cold. Blanche’s involvement suggests something more delicate, more political, more stategic. Which begs the question: who wanted him in that room, and why?
Maxwell, for her part, described Trump as “cordial,” “kind,” even a “gentleman.” Her words sound less like testimony and more like carefully chosen phrases aimed at neutralizing speculation. But instead of putting the matter to rest, the DOJ’s selective release has only ignited new fires. Democrats see a cover-up. MAGA Republicans, once certain that a mythical Epstein client list would expose the “deep state,” are now muttering that Trump himself is protecting elites. In the end, both sides walk away angrier, more suspicious, more certain that the truth is being buried.
Meanwhile, Maxwell has been quietly moved to a minimum security facility in Texas. Victims and their families are outraged, and rightfully so. Trump brushed off the transfer as “not uncommon.” But when the most notorious woman in federal custody gets downgraded to lighter confinement while her interview tapes conveniently surface, coincidence starts looking a lot like orchestration.
And let’s not forget that Maxwell is still appealing her conviction; petitioning the Supreme Court on the grounds that she was unlawfully prosecuted. Against that backdrop, the DOJ hands her a platform to deny Trump’s involvement in any misconduct. That’s not justice; it’s narrative management.
Now, here’s the bottom line. This release didn’t settle anything. It didn’t give closure to victims. It didn’t reassure the public. It didn’t answer who knew what and when. Instead, it’s feeding more speculation, more conspiracy theories, and more distrust. By withholding the video, by redacting names, by giving us curated fragments instead of the full file, the DOJ ensured that the truth remains just out of reach.
And that’s the tragedy of the Epstein case. At this release pace of information, we will likely never see the full, un-redacted file. We will never have the entire story. Too many powerful people have too much to lose. Instead, we’re left with staged interviews, selective transparency, and a justice system that seems more concerned with managing fallout than delivering truth.
So yes; the Epstein plot thickens. Not because we’ve gotten closer to the truth, but because every move by the system pushes it further away. And the public, once again, is left staring into the void, wondering if the truth will ever be known.
The Trump administration’s readily apparent attempt at damage control is a very obvious whitewash of potential sex crimes committed which makes one wonder about the rest of the details of Trump’s disgraceful deal with the devil who is Ghislaine Maxwell.
In this regard it is important to remember that Todd Blanche is also Donal Trump’s personal lawyer.
This time last year, Todd Blanche was Donald Trump's personal attorney, defending him in the face of multiple criminal indictments. Now, Blanche is the No. 2 official in the Trump Justice Department and spearheading damage control over the administration's handling of the Jeffery Epstein files.
Blanche met behind closed doors last week with longtime Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
While the interview is part of the Justice Department's efforts to tamp down the public fallout from the Epstein matter and the conspiracies its fuelled, Blanche's personal involvement is raising questions of its own.
For more information please read the complete article, Todd Blanche's past hangs over him as top DOJ official on Epstein case which is the source of the quote.
If you haven’t already please listen to the interviews and let us know your thoughts.
When you do so, please note that Ghislaine Maxwell was her Mossad father, Robert Maxwell’s favourite child.
I personally do not buy into her feigning forgetfulness about such things as what the hundreds of millions of dollars that flowed through her bank account(s) were for when she was “working” with Epstein. Throughout the recorded interview she plays the victim and of course denies any and all wrong doing.
The following is the description for the recordings as published by PBS on July 23, 2025.
On August 22, the Department of Justice released redacted interview audio and transcripts covering two days of meetings between DOJ officials and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell that happened on July 24 and 25.
We have compiled the complete recordings in this video.
When you listen to the recording of you will note
p.s. I purposefully used the infamous photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia and Guislaine since I recall Virginia saying in at least one interview that the photo was taken by Epstein in Guislaine’s Belgravia, London home. During her interview with Todd Blanch, Guislaine insists that it was impossible for Andrew and Guislane to have had sex in her flat because it was much too small.Yet the story of Prince Andrew and Virginia Guiffre’s night in Guislaine’s home was reported to have begun in her large Victorian porcelain bathtub.
If only Virginia was still with us to speak the truth. Having said that, I pray that she is now in a much better place away from the fray of lies, pain and deception.
~🙏 Rest in peace dear Virginia. 🙏~
Why would you believe anything Michael Cohen ever said or wrote? Dude is a multi-time discredited liar with clear agendas and biases.
He was Trump's hatchet man for years because he had no morals or scruples - he threatened Stormy Daniels in an attempt to silence her.
He tried to "catch and kill" stories unfavorable to Trump with their buddy at the National Enquirer, paying big for a story and never publishing it to silence the victim.
Just a scratching of the surface.
He was a fall guy for Trump and was not taken care of - he has a big axe to grind. Doesn't make for objective, fact-based reporting.