1900 Palestine time / 2000 Amman time / 1700 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

It’s been more than three weeks since the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took effect.

In that time, according to Palestinian health ministry officials, at least 118 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by direct Israeli fire, died due to prior injuries or from the thousands of tons of unexploded Israeli ordnance that litters the territory.

In recent days, the truce has looked shaky, with inflammatory threats from Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli leader. Meanwhile the American president continues to escalate his rhetoric about forcing Gaza’s population into permanent exile and turning the territory into a US-owned “riviera” for the rich.

What set the off the latest threats from Washington and Tel Aviv was Hamas’ announcement that it would not proceed with the next prisoner exchange scheduled for Saturday until Israel starts abiding by its side of the deal.

In violation of the ceasefire agreement, Israel has been refusing to allow sufficient amounts of aid into Gaza, where there is a desperate shortage of tents and prefabricated shelters for hundreds of thousands of people exposed to harsh winter weather.

As of this writing, the crisis appears to be on its way to a resolution, with Egyptian officials reporting that Israel is set to approve the entry of more aid, as required under the agreement.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from the genocide – widely considered to be an undercount – has risen to more than 62,000, as people across Gaza return to their shattered communities and search for the remains of loved ones whose fate had been unknown.

One person who has been traveling across Gaza in recent weeks is Electronic Intifada contributor Abubaker Abed.

He will join us today to show us some of the video he’s filmed from around Gaza and talk about what he’s seeing.

As people in Gaza attempt to recover, Israel has been escalating its violence in the occupied West Bank, forcibly displacing tens of thousands of Palestinian from their homes in and around Jenin.

We’ll hear more about the situation there and other developments across Palestine in the news brief from Nora Barrows-Friedman.

In his report, Jon Elmer will look into the details of the fifth exchange of prisoners last Saturday in Deir al-Balah, as well as the ongoing resistance in the northern West Bank.

And Asa Winstanley will bring us up to date on the latest revelations of how Israel applied the Hannibal Doctrine on 7 October 2023 – deliberately killing its own people rather than letting them to be taken captive and return home alive in a prisoner exchange.

Please join Nora, Jon, Asa, Ali Abunimah and Tamara Nassar for all this and more.

