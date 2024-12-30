If you are able to and interested I recommend joining The Electronic Intifada’s livestream today at 5pm GMT | 12noon EST at one of the links listed below.

I have inserted the link to the YouTube video livestream in the image below.

Dear Friends, The Electronic Intifada is hosting a livestream today. 1900 Palestine time / 2000 Amman time / 1700 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT As soon the program starts, you’ll be able to watch on all of these platforms using the links below: Watch on YouTube

Watch on Facebook

Watch on Rumble

Watch on X/Twitter

Watch on Twitch

Watch on Instagram Just over a year ago, “anti-terrorism” police turned up at the home of writer and Palestine campaigner Tony Greenstein in the English seaside town of Brighton and questioned him over a tweet he had posted saying he supports “Hamas against the Israeli army.” He was arrested and released on restrictive bail conditions. A few weeks ago, the Crown Prosecution Service charged Greenstein under the notoriously repressive and anti-democratic Terrorism Act 2000, accusing him of expressing “an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization.” This serious charge could result in a prison sentence of up to 14 years. On today’s Livestream we’ll talk to Tony about the growing repression he and other activists and journalists are facing for their work in support of Palestinian liberation and how they are fighting back. We will also hear an interview with emergency physician Dr. Mimi Syed, one of the few foreign doctors currently in Gaza. Nora Barrows-Friedman will bring us up to date on news from Gaza and the wider region and Jon Elmer will cover the latest resistance news amid Israel’s genocidal campaign in northern Gaza. Please join Nora, Jon, Ali Abunimah and Asa Winstanley for all this and more. Thank you for reading, listening to and sharing all our original news and analysis at The Electronic Intifada. We are an independent publication. Our work is only possible thanks to supporters like you. Please make a gift so we can keep exposing Israel's lies and telling Palestine's stories. If you are able to please Donate Now to the Electronic Intifada.

This short video includes clips of Dr. Mimi Syed speaking about the horrific dire conditions on the ground in in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip where the Kamal Adwan Hospital continues to be under total seige by brutal Israeli forces.

The Israeli video footage below taken during the Kamal Adwan Hospital raid shows moments before the arrest of director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya whose whereabouts are still unknown.

“The video shows his efforts to evacuate patients and staff from the facility. The family of Dr Hussam Abu Safia has released a statement calling for urgent action to protect him after he was arrested by Israeli forces on Friday during their raid of the hospital.”

The video below was posted by Jeremy Corbyn’s Peace & Justice Project on Twitter/X in which Jeremy Corbyn “reads a message from Dr Hussam Abu Safia at last week’s march for Palestine. Dr Abu Safia was treating patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital when he was shot and injured by the IDF.

Jeremy Corby asks us to please, “Write to your MP and demand they take action for Gaza.”

Click on the image for Corbyn’s Peace & Justice Project website below for further information and guidance.

PLEASE NOTE the tweet below posted by The Cradle earlier today.

“According to former prisonersquoted by CNN, Kamal Adwan Hospital Director Dr. Hussam Abu Safia is being held in the notorious Sde Teiman torture camp in the Negev Desert.”

Note this excerpt from a report by Vanessa Beeley dated August 9, 2024, The Resistance vs Israel alliance - where is this heading?:

Again, overlooked but not in the news: The situation at Sde Teiman was widely-known and said to be “more horrific than anything we’ve heard about Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo”. A UN report has detailed how Palestinians arbitrarily detained faced torture and mistreatment. The vigilantes from the settlements nevertheless described those committing the anal rape as “heroes” – and cast the IDF investigators as fifth columnists. Reports suggest that the perpetrators at Sde Teiman enjoy high level protection.

Related posts: