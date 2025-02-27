I apologise for the late notice that The Electronic Intifada is live-streaming now.

Author Yves Engler was released on Monday after spending five days in a Montreal jail.

Engler’s arrest and detention was “a shocking attack on free expression and democratic rights and criticism of Israel in Canada – a country that’s supposed to be a free, democratic society,” according to Alex Tyrrell, leader of the Green Party of Quebec.

Engler was initially charged with “harassment” in connection with social media posts criticizing Dahlia Kurtz, an influencer who uses social media to spread hatred against Palestinians and Muslims, and to disseminate debunked 7 October atrocity propaganda used to justify Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

After police called Engler and informed him of his impending arrest, he went online to refute the accusations of harassment. “On dozens of occasions I’ve responded to Kurtz’s racist, violent anti-Palestinian posts on X,” Engler wrote on his website.

Because of that post, police then claimed Engler was also harassing the police and added a series of new charges.

We’ll be joined today by Yves Engler to talk about what he has just been through and the growing repression against supporters of Palestinian rights, as well as Canada’s role in Israel’s genocide.

Nora Barrows-Friedman will bring us up to date on news from across Palestine and in his resistance report, Jon Elmer will break down the seventh prisoner exhange of Phase One of the ceasefire, in Rafah and Nuseirat.

We’ll also discuss the BBC’s censoring of a documentary about Gaza, following pressure by Israel and its lobby.

Please join Nora, Jon, Ali Abunimah, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley for all this and more.

