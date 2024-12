I found the following interview with Laith Marout by Dimitri Lascaris worthwhile listening.

Dimitri is a lawyer, journalist and geopolitical commentator based in Montreal, Canada and Kalamata, Greece.

Laith Marout is himself of Syrian and Palestinian origin. He sadly believes that the state of Syria no longer exists.

Laith likens what has happened to Syria with the Destruction of Damascus by the Mongols almost a thousand years ago from 1299-1301.