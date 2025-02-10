I recommend listening to the following discussion Neil Oliver had with Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova with regard to their “groundbreaking investigation into the COVID dossier which reveals that the pandemic response was not led by public health officials but by global military and intelligence agencies.”

Investigative researchers Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman uncover documents proving that COVID was treated as a national security threat, not a public health crisis. Why was the military involved? Who truly controlled the response? And what does this mean for the future of global health policies, digital IDs, and government control?

I have reposted below the critically important report prepared by Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova regarding information they obtained which confirms that “Covid” was indeed a military intelligence operation rolled out on a global scale.

US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy

By Sasha Latypov • February 4, 2025

This is a set of facts and references compiled by independent researchers Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova.

Editorial note - my readers know that I have been vocal about covid as military operation since early 2022. I personally arrived at the conclusion that the massive harm from the covid shots and other government “pandemic response” measures was fully intentional. For purposes of this dossier, which Debbie and I disseminated to many other journalists and independent researchers, our aim was to remove any personal opinion and leave a dry, fact-only record. The readers can draw their own conclusions from this set of facts.

We have also recorded a 38 min video where we discuss the background and our own thinking about the global military-intelligence campaign which continues to date:

Please help us share this information far and wide. Feel free to repost/use any material herein and use the reference for further investigation. We appreciate credit, but it is also not obligatory. These are the facts from publicly available documentation.

Image: Anthony Freda

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Covid Dossier is a compilation of the evidence we have amassed over the last three years supporting the following claim:

Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.

The Dossier contains information regarding the military/intelligence coordination of the Covid biodefense response in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. For some countries we have extensively documented information. For others, we have some documentation of military/intelligence involvement, but not all the details. For as many countries as possible, we list the military/intelligence agencies in charge of their country’s Covid response; dates on which emergency declarations were made in each country; military/intelligence-related agencies and bodies in charge of censorship/propaganda; and top people with military/intelligence jobs who were known or reported to hold leadership positions in the response. We also list connections to global governing bodies, including the EU and UN/WHO, through which the response was coordinated. In the final section, we provide a list of military/intelligence/biodefense alliances that provide multinational frameworks for responding to a bioterror/bioweapons attack.

By providing all of this information in one place, we hope to dispel the notion that Covid was a public health event, managed independently by each country’s public health agencies, with some limited, logistically focused military involvement. We also hope to drive home the shocking realization that not only were military and intelligence agencies in charge of Covid in all of these countries, but the response to what was represented as a public health crisis was coordinated through military alliances, including NATO.

This should be the subject of front-page news everywhere.

We are calling on investigators, whistleblowers, and anyone with information related to this topic to contact us and/or publish the information so that we can continue to construct the full picture of what happened to the world starting in early 2020 and continuing to this day.

HOW IT STARTED: FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY

Exactly five years ago, on February 4th, 2020, two things happened that almost nobody knows about, but that played an important role in the course of recent world history:

1) Two declarations for CBRN (weapons of mass destruction) emergencies – EUA and PREP Act – made by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, were registered on this date. [ref][ref]

EUA stands for Emergency Use Authorization. Legally, EUA powers are intended for situations of grave, immediate emergencies involving weapons of mass destruction. They allow for the use of countermeasures against CBRN (chemical, biological, nuclear or radiological) agents without the regulatory oversight intended to ensure safety and efficacy, because the immediate threat of a CBRN attack is deemed so much greater than any potential risks caused by the countermeasures.[ref] The PREP Act is the legal indemnity granted to anyone involved in using an EUA countermeasure, because if a weapon of mass destruction is involved, the risk of the CBRN attack is so great that no one should face legal consequences for potential collateral damage caused by using unregulated countermeasures.

In order to activate EUA, the law requires “A determination by the Secretary of HHS that there is a public health emergency… that involves a CBRN agent or agents, or a disease or condition that may be attributable to such agent(s). [ref] So when the EUA was officially activated on February 4, 2020, it was in essence a declaration of a state of emergency involving weapon(s) of mass destruction.

This PREP Act Public Health Emergency declaration has been repeatedly renewed and is currently in effect through December 31, 2029.

2) A pharmaceutical executive was caught on tape saying that the U.S. Department of Defense called to inform him “that the newly discovered Sars-2 virus posed a national security threat.” [ref]