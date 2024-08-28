All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
Aug 28, 2024

Well what a terrific article! I knew Britain was under siege via its new govt, but I had NO idea the situation was a bad as you so very clearly show. There is another monster in the shadows, this one:

https://davidicke.com/2022/12/15/john-olooney-black-watch-troops-have-told-me-this-is-the-plan-they-are-training-albanian-and-other-foreign-troops-who-are-coming-as-fake-migrants-to-take-over-the-uk-for-their-masters-when/

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Latigodad's avatar
Latigodad
Aug 28, 2024

Whoa! The military misadventures of the neocons have wrecked all of the Western economies, and it is the working class that is stuck with the tab. The big spending elites won't be content until we are all homeless.

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