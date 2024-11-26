provides an overview of Hezbollah’s retaliatory military operation against Israel on Sunday, November 24th.

Hezbollah was in retribution mode on Sunday. And it rained hell all over Israel.

The Lebanese resistance recorded its most prolific day when it comes to retaliating against the Israeli terrorist entity, announcing 51 operations on the day — its highest one-day tally since the opening of its support front for Gaza on October 8, 2023. Hezbollah struck deep inside Tel Aviv and produced scenes somewhat reminiscent of the Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, making manifest the equation set forth by the new Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem, who declared in a televised address on November 20, “When the capital [of Lebanon] is under Israeli strikes, the response must be in the heart of Tel Aviv.”