The following post carries on from the one I posted earlier today, On The Ground in Syria: Terrorist groups, Turkish threats & Russion overtures by Vanessa Beeley.

Please watch Vanessa’s segment from last Wednesday’s UKColumn News livestreamed on December 4th, Syria under attack and who will stand by her? by Vanessa Beeley linked below and read the following Statement issued by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces:

Statement issued by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces Over the past few days, our armed forces have fought fierce battles to repel and thwart the violent and successive attacks launched by terrorist organizations on the city of Hama from various axes and in huge numbers, using all means and military equipment, and with the help of immersion groups. During the past hours, with the intensification of confrontations between our soldiers and terrorist groups and the rise of a number of martyrs among our forces, these groups were able to penetrate several axes in the city and enter it, despite suffering heavy losses in their ranks. In order to preserve the lives of civilians in Hama and not to involve them in battles inside the cities, the military units stationed there redeployed and repositioned themselves outside the city. The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces affirms that it will continue to carry out its national duty in reclaiming the areas entered by terrorist organizations.

Also listen to the following recent interviews Vanessa has done.

This discussion is a must listen: New Rules Podcast with Vanessa Beeley, Mohammed Marandi and Kevork Almassian – December 7, 2024:

Published December 7th:

Please also watch Dima’s Military Summary published yesterday, December 8th:

I imagine that Vanessa may likely be interviewed on today’s UKColumn News at 1pm GMT.

EDIT @1pm: They tried to get Vanessa on but were not able to get a good video link.



UK Column is however presenting the truth about the situation on the ground in Syria where “Israel is bombing it to bits!”