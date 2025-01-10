I apologise for being so behind with everything that is going on amidst the purposefully created chaos pretty much everywhere one looks these days.
My personal world has been a reflection of this with technical difficulties with my computers, mobile and landline phones along with my super dodgy internet connection here in the hills of rural Wales
As soon as I become aware of the incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas my first thought was that they were purposefully orchestrated false flag incidents by the usual deep state “intelligence” suspects, having looked into previous incidents which when one took a closer look you could see the fingerprints of the CIA, MI5 and/or other similar agencies.
If you haven’t already I highly recommend watching and/or listening to the discussion Patrick Henningsen had with Hesher and Ruckus on his Sunday Wire programme last Sunday, January 5th.
I hold these fellows in high regard for their depth of knowledge and analytical skills along with their great sense of humour.
Sunday Wire EP #530 – New Orleans & Vegas Psyop with Hesher, Ruckus + guests
January 5, 2025 BY NEWS WIRE
Episode #530 of SUNDAY WIRE SHOW resumes this week, January 05, 2024, broadcasting LIVE on Alternate Current Radio (ACR)…
This week the SUNDAY WIRE broadcasts on Alternate Current Radio, as host Patrick Henningsen returns with another import broadcast, joined by co-host Bryan ‘Hesher’ McClain, with guest Adam ‘Ruckus’ Clark to breakdown the latest deep state debacle – the bizarre ‘ISIS inspired’ New Orleans Terror Attack, and the mismanaged Las Vegas Tesla Car Bomb snafu, along with wild public meltdown of billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk who is calling to “Free Tommy Robinson!“ and for the dissolution of UK Parliament and the ouster of Nigel Farage as leader of Reform Party UK plus the latest news and views from the US and internationally. All this and more…
This month’s featured music artists: Joseph Arthur, Red Rumble, Peter Conway, Walk-On Army, Permanent Wave & Utility
This is one of my all time favourite memes.