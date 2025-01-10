I apologise for being so behind with everything that is going on amidst the purposefully created chaos pretty much everywhere one looks these days.

My personal world has been a reflection of this with technical difficulties with my computers, mobile and landline phones along with my super dodgy internet connection here in the hills of rural Wales

As soon as I become aware of the incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas my first thought was that they were purposefully orchestrated false flag incidents by the usual deep state “intelligence” suspects, having looked into previous incidents which when one took a closer look you could see the fingerprints of the CIA, MI5 and/or other similar agencies.

If you haven’t already I highly recommend watching and/or listening to the discussion Patrick Henningsen had with Hesher and Ruckus on his Sunday Wire programme last Sunday, January 5th.

I hold these fellows in high regard for their depth of knowledge and analytical skills along with their great sense of humour.

This is one of my all time favourite memes.