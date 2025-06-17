All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
7h

So Israel has overplayed its hand then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
les online's avatar
les online
13h

If Israel is humiliated, i wouldny want to be a Palestinian,

especially a Gazan... Israel is unrestrained in its revenge...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Azra Dale
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture