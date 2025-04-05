I am republishing the following article written by Karim as published by BettBeat’s Newsletter which is well worthy of note.

For families in China, Africa and elsewhere contemplating where to send their brightest young minds, the lesson should be clear: American universities cannot be trusted with your children.

BettBeat Media • Apr 4, 2025

I recall a profound conversation I had with Professor Michael Hudson, who lamented the perplexing phenomenon of Chinese families dispatching their brightest minds to Ivy League institutions. There, these young scholars undergo a subtle transformation—returning home not merely with degrees, but thoroughly immersed in capitalist ideology and Western imperial thought patterns. These students come back evangelizing free-market dogma and hollow democratic ideals that subtly corrode their homeland's independence.

For decades, it seemed futile to persuade these families that excellence might reside within their own universities—that the intellectual journey abroad represented not necessary enlightenment but unnecessary risk. The seductive machinery of Western media and academic prestige operated with relentless efficiency, broadcasting manufactured superiority through every global channel.

This comprehensive propaganda system—from university rankings to Hollywood depictions of campus life to breathless news coverage of Ivy League "innovations"—overwhelmed rational assessment, creating an almost religious faith in Western educational supremacy that no evidence could easily dislodge.

Now, in a twist of historical irony, everything has changed. America itself has shattered this illusion, delivering clarity through cruelty in a manner no reasoned argument ever could.

The Mask Has Slipped

Since taking power, the Trump administration has embarked on what can only be described as an all-out assault on First Amendment rights and due process. The administration has launched a sweeping campaign to force colleges and universities to hand over private records of students who have engaged in protests against the US-facilitated Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people. They are actively fighting to deport students because of their activism and speech—including those with legal permanent residency status in the United States.

The case of Columbia University student Mahmud Khalil stands as a stark warning. A green card holder with an American wife who was about to give birth to their child, Khalil was kidnapped from his apartment building, disappeared for a period of time, and then sent to a notorious immigration detention facility in Louisiana. He had been convicted of no crimes.

Similarly, Turkish international student Rumeysa Öztürk fell victim to this escalating pattern of state overreach when ICE agents abruptly seized her on the streets of Massachusetts. Without warning or formal charges, this graduate student vanished into America's shadowy detention apparatus, her academic pursuits arbitrarily suspended, her legal rights disregarded. Her disappearance—lacking both explanation and due process—sent shockwaves through international student communities nationwide, transforming what should be centers of learning into landscapes of fear and uncertainty for those who came to America seeking knowledge rather than persecution.

This isn't happening in isolation. Universities that have vast endowments, resources, and armies of lawyers have capitulated instead of fighting. Columbia University handed over private student data rather than standing up for basic constitutional principles. We haven't witnessed this level of institutional cowardice and targeting of political dissent since the McCarthy era.

The Two-Way Street of Authoritarian Tactics

What's particularly revealing is how the United States is increasingly mirroring the tactics used by Germany, where the criminalization of pro-Palestinian speech has become systematic. In Germany, thousands face criminal charges for saying phrases like "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" or for comparing Israel's actions toward Palestinians to historical atrocities.

The absurdity reaches its zenith when Jewish activists themselves are charged with "anti-Semitic hate speech" for opposing Israel's war policies. Even Israeli citizens living in Germany have been charged with anti-Semitism for their political speech. As Berlin-based lawyer Alexander Gorski notes, "the audacity of police officers and state prosecutors here in Germany to tell them what's anti-Semitic and what's not is beyond belief."

This same perverse dynamic now plays out in America, where Jewish-led protests at Trump Tower were labeled "anti-Semitic" by Trump-aligned media. The administration that claimed to champion free speech is now the party trying to cancel constitutional rights.

German police officers have become notorious for assaulting anti-genocide protesters.

From ‘Anti-Woke’ Free Speech Warriors to Architects of Censorship

The hypocrisy couldn't be more stark. Vice President JD Vance, who in February railed against European speech laws at the Munich Security Conference, saying "free speech, I fear, is in retreat," now serves an administration implementing the most extreme application of speech criminalization.

Vance proclaimed, "In Washington there's a new sheriff in town and under Donald Trump's leadership we may disagree with your views but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square." Yet his administration is waging war against free speech precisely because they disagree with it, precisely because they cannot tolerate dissent from the bipartisan US foreign policy consensus.

These aren't free speech warriors. They are free speech destroyers.

The Palestine Exception to Free Speech

What we're witnessing is what Michael Ratner of the Center for Constitutional Rights called "the Palestine exception to free speech." The Trump administration's position is that the First Amendment doesn't actually apply to criticism of Israel or the ideology of Zionism. They are trying to circumvent the Constitution to criminalize clearly protected speech in service of Israel's policies.

Today it's speech about Israel, tomorrow it could be applied to a wide range of issues on which this government wants to suppress dissent. History shows that when governments begin down this path of authoritarian criminalization of speech, it spreads as fast as cancer.

Always the Arabs: Punishing the Most Vulnerable

As in Germany, the most vulnerable targets in America are Arab and Muslim residents, particularly Palestinians. In Germany, asylum decisions for people who fled Gaza have been frozen since October 7th, with the German government claiming—incredibly—that "the situation in Gaza is unclear." This is happening while there is literally nowhere for these people to return to except a genocidal war zone.

Germany has also used citizenship law to repress pro-Palestinian speech, making recognition of "Israel's right to exist" a requirement for citizenship in some regions. Residency status has been revoked for social media posts supporting Palestinian liberation. Refugee statuses have been withdrawn for Palestinians who attended demonstrations where certain activist groups were present.

The United States is rapidly following this template, with residency status becoming a weapon against political expression.

“The world should take note: this is the moment to invest in your own academic institutions, to build and strengthen universities that won't surrender your children's rights to a foreign entity, that won't subject them to arbitrary detention for expressing political opinions.”

The Ivy League Mirage Dissolves

For decades, families worldwide have made extraordinary sacrifices to send their children to prestigious American universities. The promise was clear: access to the world's best education, professional networks, and pathways to a prosperous future.

The global education-industrial complex at work: A meticulous, well-funded propaganda apparatus that spans continents, conditioning impressionable young minds worldwide to view admission to Ivy League institutions as life's ultimate achievement. Behind the prestigious facades, these celebrated institutions increasingly function as sophisticated ideological factories, processing the brightest international talents into vessels of Western economic orthodoxy who return home as unwitting ambassadors of foreign interests.

That promise now lies in ruins. These institutions have revealed themselves not as bastions of intellectual freedom but as complicit actors in a system that will sacrifice its students to political pressure without hesitation.

When Columbia University—with its $13.6 billion endowment—immediately surrendered student information to government demands rather than defending basic constitutional principles, it exposed the fundamental bankruptcy of the entire enterprise. These aren't institutions committed to protecting their students' rights; they are corporations protecting their endowments and government relationships.

The End of American Academic Hegemony

For families in China, India, the Middle East, Africa, and elsewhere contemplating where to send their brightest young minds, the lesson should be clear: American universities cannot be trusted to protect your children. Their rights, their safety, and their futures will be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency the moment it becomes convenient.

This goes beyond the targeting of pro-Palestinian activism. It reveals a fundamental corruption at the heart of the American academic project—a willingness to abandon any principle when faced with political pressure.

The world should take note: this is the moment to invest in your own academic institutions, to build and strengthen universities that won't surrender your children's rights to a foreign entity, that won't subject them to arbitrary detention for expressing political opinions.

Chinese universities have steadily risen through global rankings for decades, now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with—and in many fields surpassing—their Western counterparts. They offer world-class instruction without subjecting students to the fragile constitutional protections that collapse under Israeli pressure. The choice becomes clearer by the day: send your children where their minds and rights will both be respected.

“The administration that claimed to champion free speech while condemning "cancel culture" is now systematically canceling constitutional rights.”

The Architects of Their Own Decline

What's perhaps most remarkable about this moment is that American institutions are actively destroying their own global standing—not through external pressure but through their own moral cowardice.

When Trump officials argue that Germany's reason of state doctrine—which places supporting Israel above all other considerations, including the basic rights of its citizens—should be American policy too, they are announcing the end of America's pretensions to moral leadership.

This is the mask-off moment where the empire reveals that its commitment to constitutional principles extends only as far as those principles support imperial policy. When they conflict, the Constitution will be sacrificed.

Let This Be the Turning Point

Let this be the moment when the world recognizes that the emperor has no clothes—that American claims to exceptional commitment to freedom of speech and thought are hollow performances that collapse at the first sign of political inconvenience.

The administration that claimed to champion free speech while condemning "cancel culture" is now systematically canceling constitutional rights. The universities that claimed to value diversity of thought are now participating in the persecution of students for their political expression.

The mask has slipped, and the world should take note.

For decades, Michael Hudson and others warned about the indoctrination happening at elite American universities. Now the Trump administration has made the case for them with a clarity no argument could match. Sometimes the most effective arguments come from unexpected allies.

- Karim