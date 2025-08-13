"Putin Crushes Trump's Alaska Trap –Ukraine & NATO FURIOUS" with Larry Johnson & Col. Lawrence Wilkerson
I recommend listening to the following discussion with former CIA Analysist, Larry Johnson and former Chief of Staff and US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkenson conducted by Danny Haphong.
Danny’s description for the discussion included that, “Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are set to meet in a matter of days and the panic has already begun over Russia's overpowering hand.”
“Who really has the upper hand in these talks and what they expose about the realities of the Ukraine war?”
The ICJ issued arrest warrents for Netenyahu but, he travelled freely to the US and they declined to detain him and hand him over to the Hague. The ICJ also issued an arrest warrent for Putin. I wonder if the US will be so kind when Putin sets foot on Alaskan soil?