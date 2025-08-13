I recommend listening to the following discussion with former CIA Analysist, Larry Johnson and former Chief of Staff and US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkenson conducted by Danny Haphong.

Danny’s description for the discussion included that, “Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are set to meet in a matter of days and the panic has already begun over Russia's overpowering hand.”

“Who really has the upper hand in these talks and what they expose about the realities of the Ukraine war?”