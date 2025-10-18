This is an interesting interview with Professor Yakov Rabkin who discusses his deep research into the origins of the “Israel Project”.

The following is Swiss academic,

’s description for his interview with Professor Rabkin.

Is Zionism a Jewish movement, or is it a form of European ethnic nationalism transplanted to Palestine? What if the idea of gathering Jews in the Holy Land was originally a Protestant Christian concept? We dive into these provocative questions, challenging everything you thought you knew about this ideology. To help us understand this, today I’m talking to Dr. Yakov Rabkin, a professor emeritus of history at the University of Montreal. His publications include over 300 articles and several monographs and edited volumes. His newest work is a short but highly fascinating account about “Israel in Palestine: Jewish Rejection of Zionism”. Together, we explore the deep-seated Jewish opposition to Zionism, tracing its violent underpinnings back to Russian revolutionary traditions. We’ll uncover the surprising alliances between Zionists and anti-Semites, discuss how it uprooted ancient Jewish communities, and examine why this colonial project continues to receive unwavering Western support today.

The English edition of Professor Rabkin’s latest book is available here.

