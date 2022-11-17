Amongst many things, Douglas Macgregor distinguishes between Russia’s strategic attacks upon Ukrainian energy infrastructure used by their military and the indiscriminate Himar strikes upon civilian areas in Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea during this excellent, far ranging interview with Aaron Maté of The Grayzone.

As yet another of far too many examples of western disinformation propaganda is this piece of churnalism from The Telegraph: West's Himars opened the door to Ukraine's liberation of Kherson – “The highly accurate rocket system wrought havoc on bridges, supply depots and command HQs, helping to push the Russians out of the city”.

This is another one of many from The Tel(lie)graph via MSN:

Zelensky says Himars made 'huge difference' in first visit to liberated Kherson George Styllis, Grace Millimaci - Monday [14 November 2022] Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the West for Himars rockets that helped recapture Kherson as he visited the newly liberated city for the first time. Mandatory Credit: Photo by OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13622404d) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (4-L, front) visits the recaptured city of Kherson, Ukraine, 14 November 2022. Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on 11 November after Russian troops had withdrawn from the city. Kherson was captured in the early stage of the conflict, shortly after Russian troops had entered Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine's President Zelensky visits recaptured city of Kherson - 14 Nov 2022 - OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock© OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock "We are moving forward," the Ukrainian president said in an address to Ukrainian troops, thanking Nato and other allies for their continued support. "We are ready for peace, peace for all our country." Ukraine has used Himars rockets to destroy Russian-controlled bridges, supply depots and command HQs. The Russian ministry said that Ukrainian forces had struck crossings over the Dnipro river five times overnight with the weapons. Kherson residents greeted Ukrainian troops with joy on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since Moscow launched its invasion. Russian troops fled the city to the eastern bank of the Dnipro river after Ukraine launched a counter-offensive retaking dozens of towns and villages. In an overnight address, President Zelensky said investigators in Kherson had already documented more than 400 war crimes committed by the Russians during their eight-month occupation. "Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found," he said. "The Russian army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered.

