"Over 230 Global Organisations Demand Governments Producing F-35 Jets STOP ARMING ISRAEL" – CAAT
By CAAT • February 18, 2025
Over 230 global civil society organisations have called on governments producing F-35 fighter jets to immediately halt all arms transfers to Israel, including the F-35 jets.
The F-35 jet programme partners include Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, UK and US (lead partner).
Civil society organisations around the world have taken legal action to hold their governments accountable for the F-35 programme, and complicity in Israel’s crimes in Gaza.
This letter has been sent to the relevant Government Ministers of F-35 programme partner nations, which include: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, UK and US.
We write to you as a group of organisations from partner countries to the global F-35 jet programme, and supportive organisations, calling on our Governments to immediately halt all arms transfers to Israel, directly and indirectly, including F-35 fighter jets, components, and spare parts thereof.
After 466 days of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, we welcome the limited ceasefire which came into effect on 19 January, and call on our Governments to support every effort to permanently end the ongoing atrocities. The past 16 months have illustrated with devastating clarity that Israel is not committed to complying with international law. The fragility of the Gaza ceasefire underscores the risk of further violations and the need to halt arms exports to Israel, including F-35s. This is also highlighted by Israel’s continued illegal use of military fighter jets in the occupied West Bank, especially Jenin.
Partners to the F-35 programme have individually and collectively failed to prevent these jets from being used to commit serious violations of international law by Israel, most obviously across the occupied Palestinian territory, including international crimes, despite overwhelming evidence in this respect. States have either been unwilling to observe their international legal obligations and/or claimed that the structure of the F-35 programme means that it is not possible to apply arms controls to any end-user, making the entire programme incompatible with international law.
Israel’s unprecedented bombardment and destruction of Gaza has led to immeasurable human suffering, environmental devastation, and humanitarian catastrophe. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered provisional measures on Israel to prevent genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza in January 2024. In December 2024, Amnesty International’s investigation concluded that Israel has committed and is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and Human Rights Watch reported that ‘Israeli authorities are responsible for the crime against humanity of extermination and for acts of genocide’.
A temporary ceasefire does not signify an end to Israel’s violations of international law or nullify the longstanding risk that arms transfers to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate such violations. This includes, but is not limited to, Israel’s ongoing occupation and annexation of the Palestinian territories, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concluded is unlawful.
Israel has killed more than 46,707 people in Gaza and the remains of an estimated 10,000 more people are still under the rubble. At least 90 percent of Palestinians in Gaza have been forcibly displaced, in conditions unfit for human survival. Israeli forces have repeatedly attacked civilian objects, including aid distribution sites, tents, hospitals, schools and markets. Around 69 percent of all structures in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged by the bombardment. Despite these devastating realities and crimes on the ground, our governments have continued to supply Israel through the F-35 programme.
F-35 programme
Governments from a number of F-35 partner countries – namely Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK – have restricted some arms exports to Israel due to the risk of these weapons being used by Israel to commit violations of international law in Gaza. In September 2024, the UK government found that it was “unable to conclude anything other than” that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, including F-35 jets, there is a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza. Alarmingly, despite these irrefutable admissions, there has been a concerted effort to sustain the transfer of components to the F-35 programme, allowing for ongoing direct and indirect transfer to Israel.
A number of incoherent positions have been put forward by F-35 partner countries allowing for the continued export of F-35 parts and components to Israel, including stating that arms licences to Israel have been suspended while allowing transfers under existing licences or supplying “indirectly” via the US or other F-35 partners. The UK has argued that for reasons of international peace and security it has disregarded its own arms export licensing criteria and international legal obligations to continue exporting components to the F-35 programme, allowing for onward transfer to Israel, claiming that it is a “matter of such gravity that it would have overridden any […] further evidence of serious breaches of IHL”. Effectively, there are no circumstances in which this supply of F-35 components would be suspended.
These jets have been operating in Gaza armed with munitions, including 2,000 lb bombs – explosives with a lethal radius up to 365 m, an area the equivalent of 58 football pitches. In June 2024, a UN report identified these bombs as having been used in “emblematic” cases of indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks on Gaza that “led to high numbers of civilian fatalities and widespread destruction of civilian objects”.
On 2 September 2024, the very day the UK Government announced an exemption for F-35 components, Danish NGO Danwatch revealed that an F-35 was used in July to drop three 2,000 lb bombs in an attack on a so-called “safe zone” on Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, killing 90 Palestinians. This bombardment follows the pattern of Israeli attacks in Gaza in violation of international humanitarian law.
Legal obligations and developments
All partners to the F-35 programme are States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), with the exception of the United States, which is a signatory. State Parties to the ATT are required to prevent both direct and indirect transfers of military equipment and technology, including parts and components, where there is an overriding risk that such equipment and technology could be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law (IHL) or international human rights law.
These and other binding obligations are contained within Articles 6 and 7 of the ATT. States are also bound by the obligation to ensure respect for IHL under Common Article 1 to the Geneva Convention and customary IHL, which requires states “to refrain from transferring weapons if there is an expectation, based on facts or knowledge of past patterns, that such weapons would be used to violate the Conventions”.
All F-35 partners have additional legislation reinforcing these international obligations at either national or European level. Continued arms transfers to the Israeli government are contrary to US law, which for example, prohibits the transfer of military aid to governments that restrict the delivery of US humanitarian assistance. Additionally, all F-35 partners have ratified or acceded to the Genocide Convention, and have committed to “prevent and punish” the crime of genocide.
These obligations are reinforced by pronouncements of the ICJ, including where the Court reminded States Parties to the Genocide Convention of their international obligations regarding the transfer of arms to parties to an armed conflict, to avoid the risk that such arms might be used to violate the Convention in April 2024 (para 24). In July 2024, the ICJ clarified that states must not aid or assist Israel in its unlawful occupation of occupied Palestinian territory, including through economic or trade dealings. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in November 2024.
Legal and political responses
Across the jurisdictions of F-35 partner countries legal and political interventions have sought to enforce governments’ national and international legal obligations to halt arms exports to Israel, including parts for the F-35 jets. Legal cases have been undertaken in Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US.
In the UK, Al-Haq and Global Legal Action Network are taking the UK government to the High Court in a Judicial Review challenging the decision to exclude components for the global F-35 programme from the September 2024 suspension of around 30 arms licences to Israel. In November 2024, the Dutch Supreme Court of the Netherlands was advised by its advocate general to uphold the ruling by the Hague Court of Appeal ordering the Dutch Government to block the export of F-35 parts from the Netherlands to Israel. It followed litigation brought by Oxfam Novib, PAX and The Rights Forum.
In Australia, Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, represented by the Australian Centre for International Justice, made submissions requesting the Defence Minister revoke all current or extant export permits to Israel including via this US. As a result, the Government undertook a review which revealed that Australia had ‘lapsed’ or ‘amended’ 16 export licences to Israel. The groups remain concerned that no transparency exists in relation to this review, including whether F-35 parts were in consideration. Further cases are ongoing in F-35 partner countries Canada and Denmark, as well as Germany and Belgium.
Conclusion
The failure by all F-35 partner nations to apply their domestic, regional or international legal obligations by halting the supply of F-35 parts and components to Israel has led to devastating and irreparable harm to Palestinians in Gaza. This failure indicates that partner nations are effectively either unable or unwilling to implement their purported arms export control regimes, or that they chose to apply the law selectively, excluding Palestinians from its protection. We call on all F-35 partners to do everything in their power to bring the F-35 programme in line with their legal obligations and immediately halt the direct and indirect transfer of F-35 parts and components to Israel.
Signatories
Australia (F-35 Programme Partner)
Amnesty International Australia
AusRelief
Australian Centre for International Justice
Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN)
Australian Social Workers for Palestine
Canberra Palestine and Climate Justice
Central West New South Wales for Palestine & We Vote for Palestine
Coalition for Justice and Peace in Palestine
Disrupt Wars
Free Gaza Australia
Free Palestine Melbourne
Independent and Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN)
Independent & Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN) Geelong & Vic Southwest
Inner West for Palestine
Institute of non-violence
Jewish Council of Australia
Jews Against the Occupation ’48
Just Peace
Knitting Nannas, Central Coast and Midcoast
Medical Association for Prevention of War
Mums for Palestine
Neptune’s Pirates
No Weapons for Genocide
Northern Rivers Friends of Palestine
Palestine Action Group Muloobinba
Palestine Network Shining Waters Region (PalNet SW), The United Church of Canada
People’s Climate Assembly
Rising Tide
Settlement Services Australia
Social and Ecological Justice Commission (United Church of Canada)
Sydney Peace Foundation
Quakers Australia
Wage Peace
Austria
Yante – Youth, Art, and Levante
Belgium
Al-Haq Europe
Vredesactie
Canada (F-35 Programme Partner)
Al Huda Institute Canada
Amnesty International Canadian Section
Arab Left Forum
Bathurst Street United Church
The Canadian BDS Coalition & International BDS Allies
Canadian Foreign Policy Institute
Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights
Canadian Muslim Healthcare Network
Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East
Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East Saskatoon Chapter (CJPME Sask chapter)
Collectif de Québec pour la paix / Quebec City Collective for Peace
Health Workers Alliance for Palestine
Independent Jewish Voices Canada
IslamicFamily
Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste
Justice For All Canada
Labour Against the Arms Trade
Manitoba Healthcare Workers for Palestine
Mennonite Church Manitoba Palestine Israel Network
Ontario Palestinian Rights Association (OPRA)
Oxfam-Québec
Palestinian and Jewish Unity (PAJU)
Project of Heart
Project Ploughshares
Solidarité Sherbrooke-Gaza
Right on Canada
United Network for Justice and Peace in Palestine and Israel (UNJPPI)
Denmark (F-35 Programme Partner)
ActionAid Denmark
Amnesty International Danmark
Oxfam Denmark
France
Amnesty International France
Italy (F-35 Programme Partner)
Rete Italiana Pace e Disarmo
Accademia Apuana della Pace
Amnesty Internationl Italia
ARCI-Italy
Ass. Adl Zavidovici
Associazione Percorsi di pace
Associazioni Cristiane Lavoratori Italiani aps
AssoPacePalestina
Beati i costruttori di pace (Blessed Are the Peacemakers)
Center for Research and Elaboration on Democracy (CRED)
Centro Studi Sereno Regis
CIPAX Centro interconfessionale per la pace
Coordinamento Nazionale Comunità Accoglienti (CNCA)
COSPE NGO
Diritto Diretto
Emmaus Italia
Fondazione Finanza Etica
Istituto di Ricerche Internazionali Archivio Disarmo
MIR (Movimento internazionale della Riconciliazione)
Movimento Nonviolento
Scuola di Pace del Comune di Senigallia
Un Ponte Per
India
Gig Worker Association
Iraq
Al-Taqwa Association for Women and Children’s Rights
Ireland
Anti Racism World Cup
Jamaica
Kingston and St Andrew Action Forum
Jordan
Campaign Against Gaza Genocide
Lebanon
Al-Jana Center
KAFA (enough) Violence & Exploitation
Permanent Peace Movement
WILPF Lebanon
Morocco
Association Mains Libres
México
Centro de Estudios Ecuménicos
Nepal
Path
Women for Peace and Democracy Nepal (WPD Nepal)
The Netherlands (F-35 Programme Partner)
Amnesty International Netherlands
Feminists of Maastricht
Oxfam Novib
PAX
The Rights Forum
Stop Wapenhandel
Transnational Institute
Norway (F-35 Programme Partner)
Amnesty International Norway
The Association of Norwegian NGOs for Palestine
Changemaker
Fagforbundet – Norwegian Union of Municipal and General Employees
Jødiske Stemmer for Rettferdig Fred (Jewish Voices. – Norway)
NTL OsloMet Metropolitan University (trade union)
The Palestine Committee of Norway
Palestinas Venner OsloMert
Sosialistisk Venstreparti
Palestine
Al-Haq
Al Mezan Center for Human Rights
International Committee to Support the Rights of the Palestinian People
The Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy-MIFTAH
Palestinian Working Woman Society for Development PWWSD
Switzerland
Control Arms
Sri Lanka
Forum on Disarmament and Development
Turkiye
Worldwide Lawyers Association
United Kingdom (F-35 Programme Partner)
ActionAid UK
Action For Humanity
Action on Armed Violence
Amnesty International UK
Anglican Pacifist Fellowship
Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD)
Bank Better
Boycott Bloody Insurance
British Arab Nursing and Midwifery Association
British Palestinian Committee
Cambridge Branch – Communist Party of Britain
Cambridge Stop the War Coalition
Cambridgeshire Keep Our NHS Public
Campaign Against Arms Trade
Campaign against Misrepresentation in Public Affairs, Information and the News (CAMPAIN)
Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament
Coal Action Network
Common Wealth
Conflict and Environment Observatory
Council for Arab-British Understanding
Cuba Solidarity Campaign
Embrace the Middle East
FairSquare
ForcesWatch
Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee (Glasgow)
Glasgow Palestine Human Rights Campaign
Global Justice Now
Global Legal Action Network
Health Workers 4 Palestine
Independent Catholic News
International Centre for Justice for Palestinians
International Solidarity Movement Scotland
The Iona Community
Jewish Network for Palestine
Merseyside Pax Christi
National Justice and Peace Network, England and Wales
Omega Research Foundation
Palestine Action
Palestine House
Palestine Solidarity Campaign
Pax Christi England and Wales
The Peace and Justice Project
Richmond & Kingston Palestine Solidarity Campaign
Sabeel-Kairos UK
Saferworld
Scientists for Global Responsibility (SGR)
Scotland Against Criminalising Communities
Shadow World Investigations
Thanet 4 Palestine
Tipping Point UK
United Tech and Allied Workers
War on Want
Women in Black Edinburgh
Women in Black London
Workers for a Free Palestine
United States (F-35 Programme Lead Partner)
Action Corps
American Friends Service Committee
Amnesty International USA
Art Forces
Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees
Austin For Palestine Coalition
Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC)
Center for Constitutional Rights
Doctors Against Genocide
Episcopal Peace Fellowship Palestine Israel Network
Fellowship of Reconciliation
Friends of Sabeel North America (FOSNA)
Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (GCR2P)
Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and United Church of Christ
Green Mountain Solidarity With Palestine
Green Mountain Veterans For Peace
Honor the Earth
Indiana Center for Middle East Peace
KinderUSA
Madison-Rafah Sister City Project
The Middle East Children’s Alliance for Peace
National Lawyers Guild- Palestine Sub Committee
New Mexico Jews for a Free Palestine
A New Policy
Nonviolence International
Palestine Justice Network of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)
Palestinian Youth Movement
Peace Action
People’s Arms Embargo
RepresentUS New Mexico
Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin
Santa Fe Democratic Socialists of America
Security in Context
Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Northern New Mexico chapter
Tech Justice Law Project
USA Palestine Mental Health Network
Vermont and New Hampshire Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild
Will Miller Social Justice Lecture Series
WESPAC Foundation, Inc.
International
Al-Haq Europe
Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies
Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC)
Emergent Justice Collective
Human Rights Watch
International Coalition to Stop Genocide in Palestine
Oxfam International
Pax Christi International
United Methodists for Kairos Response (UMKR)
War Resisters’ International
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom
World BEYOND War
Further organisations that have endorsed this call:
National Lawyers Guild (United States)
Cambridge Palestine Solidarity Campaign (United Kingdom)
Our governments are complicit in aiding and abetting Israeli war crimes by supplying them with the military equipment to do so, including F-35’s and the massive deadly bombs they have used to destroy Gaza and as many Palestinians as possible.
Together we absolutely must do everything we possibly can to help stop the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank in Palestine.
Image: Palestine By Sharoof