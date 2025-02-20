Please share the following information provided by CAAT (Campaign Against Arms Trade) with your groups and like-minded friends.

By CAAT • February 18, 2025

Over 230 global civil society organisations have called on governments producing F-35 fighter jets to immediately halt all arms transfers to Israel, including the F-35 jets.

The F-35 jet programme partners include Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, UK and US (lead partner).

Civil society organisations around the world have taken legal action to hold their governments accountable for the F-35 programme, and complicity in Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

This letter has been sent to the relevant Government Ministers of F-35 programme partner nations, which include: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, UK and US.

We write to you as a group of organisations from partner countries to the global F-35 jet programme, and supportive organisations, calling on our Governments to immediately halt all arms transfers to Israel, directly and indirectly, including F-35 fighter jets, components, and spare parts thereof.

After 466 days of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, we welcome the limited ceasefire which came into effect on 19 January, and call on our Governments to support every effort to permanently end the ongoing atrocities. The past 16 months have illustrated with devastating clarity that Israel is not committed to complying with international law. The fragility of the Gaza ceasefire underscores the risk of further violations and the need to halt arms exports to Israel, including F-35s. This is also highlighted by Israel’s continued illegal use of military fighter jets in the occupied West Bank, especially Jenin.

Partners to the F-35 programme have individually and collectively failed to prevent these jets from being used to commit serious violations of international law by Israel, most obviously across the occupied Palestinian territory, including international crimes, despite overwhelming evidence in this respect. States have either been unwilling to observe their international legal obligations and/or claimed that the structure of the F-35 programme means that it is not possible to apply arms controls to any end-user, making the entire programme incompatible with international law.

Israel’s unprecedented bombardment and destruction of Gaza has led to immeasurable human suffering, environmental devastation, and humanitarian catastrophe. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered provisional measures on Israel to prevent genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza in January 2024. In December 2024, Amnesty International’s investigation concluded that Israel has committed and is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and Human Rights Watch reported that ‘Israeli authorities are responsible for the crime against humanity of extermination and for acts of genocide’.

A temporary ceasefire does not signify an end to Israel’s violations of international law or nullify the longstanding risk that arms transfers to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate such violations. This includes, but is not limited to, Israel’s ongoing occupation and annexation of the Palestinian territories, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concluded is unlawful.

Israel has killed more than 46,707 people in Gaza and the remains of an estimated 10,000 more people are still under the rubble. At least 90 percent of Palestinians in Gaza have been forcibly displaced, in conditions unfit for human survival. Israeli forces have repeatedly attacked civilian objects, including aid distribution sites, tents, hospitals, schools and markets. Around 69 percent of all structures in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged by the bombardment. Despite these devastating realities and crimes on the ground, our governments have continued to supply Israel through the F-35 programme.

F-35 programme

Governments from a number of F-35 partner countries – namely Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK – have restricted some arms exports to Israel due to the risk of these weapons being used by Israel to commit violations of international law in Gaza. In September 2024, the UK government found that it was “unable to conclude anything other than” that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, including F-35 jets, there is a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza. Alarmingly, despite these irrefutable admissions, there has been a concerted effort to sustain the transfer of components to the F-35 programme, allowing for ongoing direct and indirect transfer to Israel.

A number of incoherent positions have been put forward by F-35 partner countries allowing for the continued export of F-35 parts and components to Israel, including stating that arms licences to Israel have been suspended while allowing transfers under existing licences or supplying “indirectly” via the US or other F-35 partners. The UK has argued that for reasons of international peace and security it has disregarded its own arms export licensing criteria and international legal obligations to continue exporting components to the F-35 programme, allowing for onward transfer to Israel, claiming that it is a “matter of such gravity that it would have overridden any […] further evidence of serious breaches of IHL”. Effectively, there are no circumstances in which this supply of F-35 components would be suspended.

These jets have been operating in Gaza armed with munitions, including 2,000 lb bombs – explosives with a lethal radius up to 365 m, an area the equivalent of 58 football pitches. In June 2024, a UN report identified these bombs as having been used in “emblematic” cases of indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks on Gaza that “led to high numbers of civilian fatalities and widespread destruction of civilian objects”.

On 2 September 2024, the very day the UK Government announced an exemption for F-35 components, Danish NGO Danwatch revealed that an F-35 was used in July to drop three 2,000 lb bombs in an attack on a so-called “safe zone” on Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, killing 90 Palestinians. This bombardment follows the pattern of Israeli attacks in Gaza in violation of international humanitarian law.

Legal obligations and developments

All partners to the F-35 programme are States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), with the exception of the United States, which is a signatory. State Parties to the ATT are required to prevent both direct and indirect transfers of military equipment and technology, including parts and components, where there is an overriding risk that such equipment and technology could be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law (IHL) or international human rights law.

These and other binding obligations are contained within Articles 6 and 7 of the ATT. States are also bound by the obligation to ensure respect for IHL under Common Article 1 to the Geneva Convention and customary IHL, which requires states “to refrain from transferring weapons if there is an expectation, based on facts or knowledge of past patterns, that such weapons would be used to violate the Conventions”.

All F-35 partners have additional legislation reinforcing these international obligations at either national or European level. Continued arms transfers to the Israeli government are contrary to US law, which for example, prohibits the transfer of military aid to governments that restrict the delivery of US humanitarian assistance. Additionally, all F-35 partners have ratified or acceded to the Genocide Convention, and have committed to “prevent and punish” the crime of genocide.

These obligations are reinforced by pronouncements of the ICJ, including where the Court reminded States Parties to the Genocide Convention of their international obligations regarding the transfer of arms to parties to an armed conflict, to avoid the risk that such arms might be used to violate the Convention in April 2024 (para 24). In July 2024, the ICJ clarified that states must not aid or assist Israel in its unlawful occupation of occupied Palestinian territory, including through economic or trade dealings. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in November 2024.

Legal and political responses

Across the jurisdictions of F-35 partner countries legal and political interventions have sought to enforce governments’ national and international legal obligations to halt arms exports to Israel, including parts for the F-35 jets. Legal cases have been undertaken in Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US.

In the UK, Al-Haq and Global Legal Action Network are taking the UK government to the High Court in a Judicial Review challenging the decision to exclude components for the global F-35 programme from the September 2024 suspension of around 30 arms licences to Israel. In November 2024, the Dutch Supreme Court of the Netherlands was advised by its advocate general to uphold the ruling by the Hague Court of Appeal ordering the Dutch Government to block the export of F-35 parts from the Netherlands to Israel. It followed litigation brought by Oxfam Novib, PAX and The Rights Forum.

In Australia, Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, represented by the Australian Centre for International Justice, made submissions requesting the Defence Minister revoke all current or extant export permits to Israel including via this US. As a result, the Government undertook a review which revealed that Australia had ‘lapsed’ or ‘amended’ 16 export licences to Israel. The groups remain concerned that no transparency exists in relation to this review, including whether F-35 parts were in consideration. Further cases are ongoing in F-35 partner countries Canada and Denmark, as well as Germany and Belgium.

Conclusion

The failure by all F-35 partner nations to apply their domestic, regional or international legal obligations by halting the supply of F-35 parts and components to Israel has led to devastating and irreparable harm to Palestinians in Gaza. This failure indicates that partner nations are effectively either unable or unwilling to implement their purported arms export control regimes, or that they chose to apply the law selectively, excluding Palestinians from its protection. We call on all F-35 partners to do everything in their power to bring the F-35 programme in line with their legal obligations and immediately halt the direct and indirect transfer of F-35 parts and components to Israel.

Signatories

Australia (F-35 Programme Partner)

Amnesty International Australia

AusRelief

Australian Centre for International Justice

Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN)

Australian Social Workers for Palestine

Canberra Palestine and Climate Justice

Central West New South Wales for Palestine & We Vote for Palestine

Coalition for Justice and Peace in Palestine

Disrupt Wars

Free Gaza Australia

Free Palestine Melbourne

Independent and Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN)

Independent & Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN) Geelong & Vic Southwest

Inner West for Palestine

Institute of non-violence

Jewish Council of Australia

Jews Against the Occupation ’48

Just Peace

Knitting Nannas, Central Coast and Midcoast

Medical Association for Prevention of War

Mums for Palestine

Neptune’s Pirates

No Weapons for Genocide

Northern Rivers Friends of Palestine

Palestine Action Group Muloobinba

Palestine Network Shining Waters Region (PalNet SW), The United Church of Canada

People’s Climate Assembly

Rising Tide

Settlement Services Australia

Social and Ecological Justice Commission (United Church of Canada)

Sydney Peace Foundation

Quakers Australia

Wage Peace

Austria

Yante – Youth, Art, and Levante

Belgium

Al-Haq Europe

Vredesactie

Canada (F-35 Programme Partner)

Al Huda Institute Canada

Amnesty International Canadian Section

Arab Left Forum

Bathurst Street United Church

The Canadian BDS Coalition & International BDS Allies

Canadian Foreign Policy Institute

Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights

Canadian Muslim Healthcare Network

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East Saskatoon Chapter (CJPME Sask chapter)

Collectif de Québec pour la paix / Quebec City Collective for Peace

Health Workers Alliance for Palestine

Independent Jewish Voices Canada

IslamicFamily

Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste

Justice For All Canada

Labour Against the Arms Trade

Manitoba Healthcare Workers for Palestine

Mennonite Church Manitoba Palestine Israel Network

Ontario Palestinian Rights Association (OPRA)

Oxfam-Québec

Palestinian and Jewish Unity (PAJU)

Project of Heart

Project Ploughshares

Solidarité Sherbrooke-Gaza

Right on Canada

United Network for Justice and Peace in Palestine and Israel (UNJPPI)

Denmark (F-35 Programme Partner)

ActionAid Denmark

Amnesty International Danmark

Oxfam Denmark

France

Amnesty International France

Italy (F-35 Programme Partner)

Rete Italiana Pace e Disarmo

Accademia Apuana della Pace

Amnesty Internationl Italia

ARCI-Italy

Ass. Adl Zavidovici

Associazione Percorsi di pace

Associazioni Cristiane Lavoratori Italiani aps

AssoPacePalestina

Beati i costruttori di pace (Blessed Are the Peacemakers)

Center for Research and Elaboration on Democracy (CRED)

Centro Studi Sereno Regis

CIPAX Centro interconfessionale per la pace

Coordinamento Nazionale Comunità Accoglienti (CNCA)

COSPE NGO

Diritto Diretto

Emmaus Italia

Fondazione Finanza Etica

Istituto di Ricerche Internazionali Archivio Disarmo

MIR (Movimento internazionale della Riconciliazione)

Movimento Nonviolento

Scuola di Pace del Comune di Senigallia

Un Ponte Per

India

Gig Worker Association

Iraq

Al-Taqwa Association for Women and Children’s Rights

Ireland

Anti Racism World Cup

Jamaica

Kingston and St Andrew Action Forum

Jordan

Campaign Against Gaza Genocide

Lebanon

Al-Jana Center

KAFA (enough) Violence & Exploitation

Permanent Peace Movement

WILPF Lebanon

Morocco

Association Mains Libres

México

Centro de Estudios Ecuménicos

Nepal

Path

Women for Peace and Democracy Nepal (WPD Nepal)

The Netherlands (F-35 Programme Partner)

Amnesty International Netherlands

Feminists of Maastricht

Oxfam Novib

PAX

The Rights Forum

Stop Wapenhandel

Transnational Institute

Norway (F-35 Programme Partner)

Amnesty International Norway

The Association of Norwegian NGOs for Palestine

Changemaker

Fagforbundet – Norwegian Union of Municipal and General Employees

Jødiske Stemmer for Rettferdig Fred (Jewish Voices. – Norway)

NTL OsloMet Metropolitan University (trade union)

The Palestine Committee of Norway

Palestinas Venner OsloMert

Sosialistisk Venstreparti

Palestine

Al-Haq

Al Mezan Center for Human Rights

International Committee to Support the Rights of the Palestinian People

The Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy-MIFTAH

Palestinian Working Woman Society for Development PWWSD

Switzerland

Control Arms

Sri Lanka

Forum on Disarmament and Development

Turkiye

Worldwide Lawyers Association

United Kingdom (F-35 Programme Partner)

ActionAid UK

Action For Humanity

Action on Armed Violence

Amnesty International UK

Anglican Pacifist Fellowship

Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD)

Bank Better

Boycott Bloody Insurance

British Arab Nursing and Midwifery Association

British Palestinian Committee

Cambridge Branch – Communist Party of Britain

Cambridge Stop the War Coalition

Cambridgeshire Keep Our NHS Public

Campaign Against Arms Trade

Campaign against Misrepresentation in Public Affairs, Information and the News (CAMPAIN)

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament

Coal Action Network

Common Wealth

Conflict and Environment Observatory

Council for Arab-British Understanding

Cuba Solidarity Campaign

Embrace the Middle East

FairSquare

ForcesWatch

Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee (Glasgow)

Glasgow Palestine Human Rights Campaign

Global Justice Now

Global Legal Action Network

Health Workers 4 Palestine

Independent Catholic News

International Centre for Justice for Palestinians

International Solidarity Movement Scotland

The Iona Community

Jewish Network for Palestine

Merseyside Pax Christi

National Justice and Peace Network, England and Wales

Omega Research Foundation

Palestine Action

Palestine House

Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Pax Christi England and Wales

The Peace and Justice Project

Richmond & Kingston Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Sabeel-Kairos UK

Saferworld

Scientists for Global Responsibility (SGR)

Scotland Against Criminalising Communities

Shadow World Investigations

Thanet 4 Palestine

Tipping Point UK

United Tech and Allied Workers

War on Want

Women in Black Edinburgh

Women in Black London

Workers for a Free Palestine

United States (F-35 Programme Lead Partner)

Action Corps

American Friends Service Committee

Amnesty International USA

Art Forces

Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees

Austin For Palestine Coalition

Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC)

Center for Constitutional Rights

Doctors Against Genocide

Episcopal Peace Fellowship Palestine Israel Network

Fellowship of Reconciliation

Friends of Sabeel North America (FOSNA)

Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (GCR2P)

Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and United Church of Christ

Green Mountain Solidarity With Palestine

Green Mountain Veterans For Peace

Honor the Earth

Indiana Center for Middle East Peace

KinderUSA

Madison-Rafah Sister City Project

The Middle East Children’s Alliance for Peace

National Lawyers Guild- Palestine Sub Committee

New Mexico Jews for a Free Palestine

A New Policy

Nonviolence International

Palestine Justice Network of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)

Palestinian Youth Movement

Peace Action

People’s Arms Embargo

RepresentUS New Mexico

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin

Santa Fe Democratic Socialists of America

Security in Context

Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Northern New Mexico chapter

Tech Justice Law Project

USA Palestine Mental Health Network

Vermont and New Hampshire Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild

Will Miller Social Justice Lecture Series

WESPAC Foundation, Inc.

International

Al-Haq Europe

Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies

Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC)

Emergent Justice Collective

Human Rights Watch

International Coalition to Stop Genocide in Palestine

Oxfam International

Pax Christi International

United Methodists for Kairos Response (UMKR)

War Resisters’ International

Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom

World BEYOND War

ENDS

Further organisations that have endorsed this call:

National Lawyers Guild (United States)

Cambridge Palestine Solidarity Campaign (United Kingdom)