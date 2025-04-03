The following is a reposting of an interesting article published by Spy Talk as written by veteran reporter, editor and foreign correspondent, Jonathan Broder who writes about defence and foreign policy from Washington.

Newly declassified testimony reveals how CIA’s James Angleton relied on Israelis for Cuba spying after Bay of Pigs disaster—and much more

By Jonathan Broder • April 2, 2025 • Spy Talk

James Angleton testifying to Congress (Muckrock)

After the CIA’s disastrous 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, the agency was left blind on the communist controlled island, its counter-revolutionary spies and paramilitaries either killed or rounded up, interrogated and imprisoned. So the CIA turned to Israel’s Mossad to provide it with detailed intelligence reports on the activities of Soviet personnel there, according to a newly declassified document released as part of the Trump administration’s disclosure of materials related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In behind-closed-doors congressional testimony in June 1975, the legendary CIA counterintelligence chief, James Jesus Angleton, described how Israel’s Mossad soon dispatched one of its Russian-speaking operatives to Israel’s embassy in Havana with permission to spy for the CIA under Israeli diplomatic cover.

“He would go to a Hungarian restaurant where the Soviet officers would go,” Angleton told Senate investigators, according to portions of his testimony that were declassified last month. “And he would spot one of the waiters or a head waiter who was Jewish, and it wouldn’t be long before [the waiter] would say, ‘you are from the Israeli embassy,’ and pretty soon one thing led to another. His production was without question the greatest production there was.”

The revelation of the CIA’s reliance on the Mossad to provide intelligence from inside Cuba is just one of the many murky but previously unreported stories in Angleton’s 112-page testimony that underscore the long-standing and close cooperation between the two intelligence agencies. Much of Angleton’s testimony was declassified and released in 2022, but the passages related to Angleton’s relationship with the Israelis had remained blacked out until March 19.

Angleton said the Mossad’s man in Havana would send his reports over secure communication systems to Tel Aviv, which would relay them to Angleton, who would then pass them on to Bill Harvey, a colorful former FBI agent who ran the CIA’s clandestine operations in Cuba. “No one knew of his existence or his identity, except Harvey and myself and, of course, Dick Helms,” then the CIA’s deputy director for operations, Angleton said.

Origin Stories

In another section of his testimony, Angleton recounted how, in the late 1940s, the newly formed CIA sent him to Italy, where he had served during World War II with the Office of Strategic Services, the agency’s precursor. There, in addition to running spies and sabotage operations in Soviet-controlled Romania from Rome, Angleton quietly harbored sympathies for the thousands of Jewish Holocaust survivors who were crammed into refugee camps in southern Italy, hoping to make their way to what was then British controlled Palestine. At the time, the U.K. was using its navy to block ships loaded with Jewish refugees bound for Palestine for fear of jeopardizing Arab oil supplies. The immigration embargo outraged Zionist groups fighting for the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine, especially paramilitary organizations like the Irgun.

On Oct. 31, 1946, the Irgun bombed the British embassy in Rome, the control center of Britain’s Jewish immigration blockade. According to Angleton, the CIA soon learned the identities of the eight Irgun members who had carried out the bombing.

“We had the members of the group, and then we had the dilemma as to whether we turned them over to the British authorities,” he said, according to the newly released testimony. “We were in a position to make decisions one way or another. And eventually, we came down on the side of releasing them.”

With the Cold War standoff between the U.S.and Soviet Union hardening, Angleton’s reasons for supporting Jewish immigration to Palestine weren’t sentimental.

“You had thousands [of Jews] coming from the Soviet Union,” he testified. “And you had the Soviets making use of the immigration for the purpose of sending illegal agents into the West. . . So there was both a security problem and a political problem. And one of my men married, I might say, the head of the Zionist movement in Italy, the underground. So I had a connection to this man. He was very important.”

Angleton’s close relations with Israel—and protection of its clandestine nuclear bomb program—have been documented for years in articles and books, notably Seymour Hersh’s The Samson Option (1993), Avner Cohen’s Israel and the Bomb (1999) and Jefferson Morley’s The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton (2017). According to these various accounts, Angleton stymied efforts by U.S. intelligence to establish beyond a doubt Israel’s drive to make its own nuclear weapons, including with highly enriched uranium stolen from a Pennsylvania plant. “Angleton was a leading architect of America’s strategic relationship with Israel that endures and dominates the region to this day,” Morley wrote.

Angleton with Efraim Halevy, Mossad’s chief from 1967 to 1995 (Richard Helms Collection/Georgetown University Library) )

Angleton’s appearance before the Senate investigators took place soon after publication of an article by former New York Times reporter Tad Szulc in Penthouse magazine which claimed that Angleton had provided Israel with the enriched uranium. Angleton vociferously denied the claim.

But the newly declassified parts of Angleton’s 1975 testimony buttress those accounts with fascinating details.

Angleton’s relations with pre-state Israeli intelligence were informal. It wasn’t until 1951, three years after the state of Israel was born and four years into the Cold War, that Angleton and Teddy Kollek, the Israeli mayor of Jerusalem and a former head of Zionist intelligence in Turkey, negotiated an official intelligence-sharing agreement between the CIA and the newly formed Mossad. By then, Angleton was also the head of the CIA’s Israel desk in addition to his duties as counterintelligence chief.

In his testimony, Angleton described the general thrust of the intelligence agreement. “In the most simplistic terms, [the Israelis] were informed that we would not work with them against the Arabs, that we would work with them on Soviet intelligence and Soviet bloc intelligence and communism, where it existed.”

Angleton added that the agreement, which was concluded by then CIA director Gen. Walter Bedell Smith and Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, called for the exchange of “papers and signals, communications intelligence, and all the other products of intelligence action.”

Bugs

Angleton’s unredacted testimony also revealed another previously unreported detail—that the CIA had successfully planted listening devices in the offices of Egyptian President Gamal Abdul Nasser and his successor Anwar Sadat. One day, however, Sadat’s security detail discovered the agency’s bugs, Angleton testified (without saying when or how they were discovered or what intelligence was gathered).

In another passage, Angleton said that during the October 1973 Middle East war, the CIA lost “some very sophisticated gear” that it had positioned along the Israeli-occupied eastern bank of the Suez Canal to monitor Egypt’s Soviet-supplied SAM air defense missile system across the waterway. He described the equipment vaguely as “line of sight, electronics. . . I’m talking about signal intelligence.” He said Egyptian forces destroyed the equipment when they successfully crossed the canal and recaptured the east bank. “The CIA — the Israelis lost entirely,” he said.

But until that equipment was lost, Angleton said, it had provided the U.S. military with valuable information about the SAM air defense missile system — the same missile system used by the North Vietnamese against American B-52 bombers and F-4 Phantom warplanes during the Vietnam war.

“We could read a whole lot of the computerizing and so on of those SAM’s,” he said. “And therefore we were prepared to give highly sophisticated equipment to Israel to work against that Russian business in order to transfer the knowledge to Vietnam.”

“We have always helped them out technologically,” Angleton continued, referring to the Israelis. “Any piece of gear we ever gave them, they turned it to a far greater sophisticated use than we had, which was true in many instances. And they would cannibalize, and we would get the product.”

The Final Chapter

In 1973, OSS veteran and Vietnam hand William Colby took over as CIA director, spelling the beginning of the end of Angleton’s outsize role in the spy agency, particularly in counterintelligence, where his evident paranoia about Russian penetrations had virtually paralyzed CIA espionage operations against the USSR and ruined the careers of many CIA officers. But Colby also took aim at the favored status that Israel enjoyed under Angleton, especially as Secretary of State Henry Kissinger shuttled among Israel, Egypt and Syria in a bid to nail down separation of forces agreements in the wake of the October war.

“He began to regard the Israeli account as something where we had to open the windows and let the air in,” he complained bitterly about Colby. “And he used phrases such as, ‘we must help out Henry’ and a few other things.”

Ever aware of the recruitment potential among the estimated three million Jews still trapped in the Soviet Union at the time, Angleton lauded the CIA’s intelligence-sharing arrangement with the Mossad as “the only place where you do it with high level agencies who work for ideology and do not work for money. So it is unique.”

To illustrate, Angleton cited the example of 500 Polish Jewish intelligence officers who immigrated to Israel. “They knew more about Polish intelligence than the Poles,” he marveled of the Israelis, adding that because the emigrés had been trained by the Soviets, they could provide insights into how Soviet intelligence worked as well.

But Angleton’s defense of the CIA’s close relations with Israel's Mossad couldn’t make up for the personal and institutional damage his mole-hunting had caused. After word leaked (probably with Colby’s help) that he had monitored the mail of hundreds of thousands of Americans and spied on Vietnam war protesters at home in violation of the CIA’s charter, Colby fired him 1974.

Not surprisingly, he remains a hero in Israel. In 1987, high-ranking Israeli intelligence officials, along with Jerusalem Mayor Kollek, held a secret ceremony where they planted a tree and dedicated a memorial stone to him. Overlooking Jerualem’s Old City, there’s also a small observation point called “Jim Angleton Corner.”