All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tamaki Collins's avatar
Tamaki Collins
Feb 8

Wow, what a long excuse.

By the way, I will never forget what he said about those of us who are unvaxxed.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Azra Dale and others
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Feb 8

Lol

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Azra Dale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture