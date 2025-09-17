All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Explorer's avatar
Explorer
2d

Israel assassinates opponents all over the world and Mann is piss scared of them. What a lovely place to be in, Tel Aviv! Especially because zionists loooove christians (not).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Azra Dale
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture