Conflicts Forum's compilation of consequential observations & strategic developments in Israel, 2 Dec 2025.

Is President Herzog being blackmailed? — “There are indications that Netanyahu has dirt on him” /

‘This isn’t a pardon request; it’s a blackmail deal’ — Israeli Law Professors on Netanyahu’s pardon request

Knesset member Efrat Rayten: “Netanyahu knows the truth about his complex legal situation. He is about to be convicted” /

The pardon deal that is emerging (Ben Caspit, Anna Barsky & Gilad Morag, Ma’ariv) /

Caspit: Mafia par excellence — Netanyahu is basically asking Herzog to stop the trial

Netanyahu’s allies rally round: Smotrich — “Netanyahu has been persecuted for years by a corrupt judicial system” /

‘Netanyahu promoted Herzog’s appointment as President exactly for this moment’ /

Haaretz: ‘The pardon Netanyahu is seeking has no precedent anywhere in the world’

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

Netanyahu: “Either a pardon or I’ll burn down the country”. 111 pages of extortion through threats. Naor Shiri (Knesset member, Blue & White party):

‘This isn’t a pardon request – it’s a blackmail deal’ Professor Yaniv Roznai (Professor and Vice-Dean at the Harry Radzyner Law School; Co-director at Rubinstein Center for Constitutional Challenges, Reichman University):

This isn’t a pardon request – it’s a blackmail deal. For the first time in Israel’s history, a blackmail document has been submitted to President Herzog … Clause 10 of Netanyahu’s “pardon request” says that if he gets a pardon, he’ll finally be able to “deal with the justice system and the media” -- exactly the areas he’s barred from touching because he’s on trial.

Netanyahu knows the truth about his complex legal situation—he is about to be convicted Efrat Rayten (Lawyer and Knesset member for the Democrats):

Netanyahu’s pardon request to the President does not meet the mandatory requirements under the law. A pardon requires an admission of guilt, which he refuses ... Netanyahu not only does not admit or regret but testifies that he intends to remain in power and even conditions the cancellation of the trial in order to try to moderate or control the judicial coup and the media and the rift in the people that he created with his own hands. The request is invalid. Netanyahu knows the truth about his complex legal situation—he is about to be convicted. The nefarious attempt in the pardon request to ensure the unity of the people and world peace in exchange for canceling the trial and leaving him as Prime Minister is more of the same—corruption, manipulations, and selfishness.

Herzog is a man without qualities. There are indications that Netanyahu has dirt on him Daniel Seidemann (Leading Israeli lawyer):

Herzog is an invertebrate. A man without qualities. And there are indications that Netanyahu has dirt on him. Israel may well succeed in thwarting Netanyahu’s bid for political immortality. If so, it will be in spite of Herzog.

In reality, it’s not the cases that are collapsing, but the defendant (Yossi Verter, Haaretz):

In a video posted on Sunday, Netanyahu looked desperate and frightened. His confident mien and the heavy layers of makeup conceal a man fleeing a verdict.

‘Netanyahu has been persecuted for years by a corrupt judicial system. The Judicial Reform process will continue regardless of Netanyahu’s pardon’ Finance Minister Smotrich):

The commitment of Religious Zionism to reform in the judicial system will continue in a substantive manner, regardless of Netanyahu’s pardon. Apart from the necessary reform in the law enforcement system, it is clear to every reasonable person that Netanyahu has been persecuted for years by a corrupt judicial system that fabricated political cases against him, and therefore I call on the President to respond to the pardon request.

‘This is not a pardon request. This is a demand for the surrender of the rule of law in Israel’ Anshel Pfeffer, (correspondent for the Economist in Israel):

There is no such thing as a pardon request without an admission of guilt and without resignation. This is not a pardon request. This is a demand for the surrender of the rule of law in Israel … Netanyahu is asking for a pardon while saying that he’s done nothing which needs pardoning and that he’s not going to resign. He’s not asking for a pardon. He’s demanding immunity from prosecution. Now it’s up to Herzog and if he relents, then the Supreme Court.

Extortion through threats — Netanyahu is basically asking Herzog to stop the trial (Ben Caspit, leading centre-right commentator):

He dismantled all the systems … damaged trust in all the gatekeepers, all the organizations, all the frameworks, and everything that was state-like here, and now he demands a pardon in order to stop. Extortion through threats … He’s not even asking for a pardon. Because a pardon must include an acknowledgment of the offense, an admission of guilt and a price. He’s basically asking Herzog to stop the trial. As if this is an existing or possible procedure. But with him, everything is possible. Provided he doesn’t admit to anything.

‘Bibi is weak and a liar’ Amiram Levin (Major General (res.). Former Deputy Director of Mossad):

The simple truth [is that] Bibi is weak and a liar. Bibi breaks down in cross-examination and begs for a pardon. Bibi admitted that he lied in the conflict of interest deal and cannot run the country.

Yair Golan to Herzog: ‘You must decide, are you loyal to the state and the law?’ Ronen Peled:

Yair Golan to Herzog: You must decide, are you loyal to the state and the law? Or are you the guardian of ‘United Netanyahu’? Your father Chaim Herzog would roll Netanyahu down all the stairs, without hesitating or blinking. This is what we expect from you . There is no pardon without taking responsibility. Herzog was offended and canceled the meeting with Golan.

It is clear Netanyahu promoted Herzog’s appointment as President exactly for this moment Or-ly Bar-Lev (Independent journalist & an expert on Netanyahu’s trial):

It is a criminal power grab. President Herzog must immediately tell us if he had any understanding with Netanyahu regarding a pardon— yes or no— and reject outright this request outright. What does “inviting the public to express its opinion” mean? Is this Eurovision? Master Chef? Miss Universe? How is the public’s opinion relevant to this matter? And which public exactly - millions of Indonesian bots being counted? And we’re talking about a prince with a legal education, right? Not some loudmouthed central committee member. We haven’t seen such a disgrace yet.

‘Netanyahu’s ‘pardon request’ would not be accepted even in the most corrupt banana republic’ Dan Adin (leading commercial lawyer & protest leader):

Netanyahu does not admit guilt, does not apologize, and continues to attack the system … Yielding to this vile request means the end of the state … no justice and no judge … Netanyahu’s ‘pardon request’ … cannot be accepted even in the most corrupt banana republic. It does not align not only with the fundamental principles of a democratic regime ... Even dark dictatorships try to present some facade of law and order. The meaning of the demand to cancel the trial is that a person will do as he sees fit, and if he has amassed enough power, he will never pay a price for it. There will be no sane judge who will approve such a travesty. Moreover, if the President dares to accept the request (which will later be disqualified by the High Court of Justice) for reasons that cannot be legitimate, he will tarnish the name “Herzog” forever — in a way that no one will remember the glory of his father and grandfather anymore. In short, it will not happen and it will not exist. And if it does happen, it’s a sign that there is no more country. It has completely disintegrated.

Herzog would bring a stain on the Presidential institution Ronen Peled:

If Herzog grants amnesty to the accused, let him also issue a letter of resignation. The stain he will bring on the Presidential institution is greater than that of Moshe Katsav.

Herzog considering giving an amnesty to Bibi, Yigal Sarna (Founder of Peace Now & protest leader):

Herzog is considering giving an amnesty to Bibi, and a parallel amnesty to Yigal Amir.

Evolution of a defendant on trial: ‘All the cases against me will collapse’ Professor Karine Nahon (Professor of Politics of Information, Reichman University):

Evolution of a defendant on trial in Israel (who also serves as prime minister): Netanyahu in 2016: “There will be nothing, because there is nothing.” Netanyahu in 2019: “Good week. All the cases will collapse!” Netanyahu in 2020: “Elements in the police and prosecution teamed up with the left-wing newspapers to fabricate absurd and outlandish cases against me.” Netanyahu in 2021: “The cases are falling apart.” Netanyahu in 2025: “Behind the trial stand political motives, and it deals with cigars and a Peanuts cartoon doll.” Netanyahu in November 2025 requests a pardon.

Netanyahu’s request fits the procedure for Incapacity Professor Suzie Navot, (Professor of Constitutional Law; Vice President of Research at Israel Democracy Institute):

… The message is clear — complete identification between the state’s interest and the prime minister’s interest. What do we have here? 1. A severe blow to the principle of equality before the law. The Prime Minister is above the law. 2. A severe blow to the principle of the rule of law. Every Prime Minister will be able to claim that the public interest does not allow for his prosecution, and there will be no legal avenue to conduct a criminal proceeding against a sitting prime minister. 3. A severe blow to the judicial system. All his claims about the flaws and failures in managing the criminal proceedings—will be cemented as truth. 4. No admission. No taking of responsibility. No resignation and no removal from the political system. 5. The argument about healing the rift in the people is nothing short of outrageous. Can this even be proven? Has something prevented the attempt to heal rifts until now? 6. The request certainly fits the procedure for incapacity. Required to appear three times a week? Take incapacity leave for a few months, and then there will be no need to “waive” the right to conduct the trial to its conclusion. 7. Seeking to cancel the trial? For that, there is a plea bargain request. In summary—this is a request for the abuse of the pardoning authority.

LONGER READ PIECES --

The pardon deal that is emerging (Anna Barsky, Gilad Morag, Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv)

Earlier this month, Ma’ariv reported that the political-legal system is quietly, discreetly, examining various options for the day after Netanyahu’s trial ... It was also reported that one of the options being considered is not a full amnesty, but a creative legal arrangement that could bring the case management to an end and remove the legal obstacle, without leading to a decision that would mark Netanyahu’s retirement from political life … [Netanyahu’s] circumstances are unique and have a wide impact on the entire country … One possibility - and it is important to emphasize that this is only a hypothesis - is that Netanyahu seeks to advance a pardon process as part of a comprehensive solution. A scenario that will be examined is that ... he will reach certain understandings with the prosecution: admitting certain facts, but without admitting guilt. In the second stage - before a judicial decision is made and before conviction - he will request a presidential pardon. A path of admitting facts without conviction exists in Israeli law, although it is limited and rare … The core of the dispute concerns the issue of disgrace: the prosecutor’s office emphasizes that a plea deal that does not include disgrace - which means a seven-year ban from political life - will not be discussed. Netanyahu, on the other hand, has so far not agreed to any deal that would include disgrace, since his goal is to continue serving in office. As of now, the differences seem irreconcilable, and therefore a plea deal is not on the agenda. After submitting the pardon application, President Herzog is now expected to examine the application for the first time on its merits. This is a crucial stage, as so far the request has only been reviewed by the professional bodies in the President’s Office and the Ministry of Justice, and not by the President himself. Later, after receiving the opinion from the Ministry of Justice and the Office of Legal Counsel of the President’s Office, Herzog will make his decision: to grant the request and grant a full pardon, or to reject it. If the President accepts the request and grants a pardon before the end of the legal process, it will be a precedent-setting step with extensive legal implications. According to legal assessments, a decision of this kind will almost certainly lead to petitions to the High Court of Justice ...

This is no longer deceit. This is a mafia par excellence (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv):

The performance we are in now is protectionism. Even Machiavelli is turning over in his grave … The latest campaign in the jihad that Netanyahu declared against the State of Israel and its institutions took place last week in the Supreme Court. A gang of thugs, led by unbridled “elected officials”, turned the courthouse into a disaster zone. Curses, disturbances, insults, as if we were in the middle of a football game in some minor league. People shouted “criminal” at the President of the Supreme Court, the shouting and insults were deafening. The President was forced to stop the discussion and clear the audience of haters from the hall. This is a planned event, the latest in a continuous modular series of thorough destruction of everything that has been built here in the last 80 years. It began with police investigators, moved to senior police officers, reached the Police Commissioner (not the current one), passed from him to the State Attorney, from him to the Attorney General (and his successor), from there it jumped to the judges of Israel. Along the way, it also destroyed the IDF, the General Security Service, the entire public service branch in the State of Israel. No one is immune ... He’s not even asking for a pardon. Because a pardon must include an acknowledgment of the offense, an admission of guilt and a price. He’s basically asking Herzog to stop the trial. As if this is an existing or possible procedure. But with him, everything is possible. Provided he doesn’t admit to anything ... He wants everything … He wants a pardon without a pardon … Not to pay a price at all ... If someone can’t pay in a restaurant, how will they pay in court? … In his shameful race for a pardon, he also dared to enlist a foreign leader, and not just any leader [but] the President of the [USA] … [Now it has] arrived. Not his payment, God forbid. It doesn’t exist in our software. Our payment. The mafia’s goons are knocking on the door. We have to pay the protection, or they’ll burn down our club …

Netanyahu has no intention of resigning (Nahum Barnea, Yedioth Ahoronot)

The pardon request submitted by Netanyahu’s lawyers is not a legal proceeding. It is a purely political move, legally dubious, but impressive … The pardon request is the first act in negotiations, in which President Herzog is supposed to play a central role. The goal will be a deal that will bring the trial to an end, with a plea deal or a pardon or a combination of both … The question is what will Netanyahu give in return … for now he is not willing to give anything. Perhaps, if the State of Israel behaves well, he will agree to forgive it for dragging him to court and preventing him from saving the country and the world. Netanyahu is not asking for a pardon: he is giving it (and indeed, in the letter he signed, the word pardon does not exist). The question is how will Herzog deal with this starting point. The pardons department at the Ministry of Justice faces three options. One, to make it clear that a pardon is out of the question: the conditions set out in the law have not been met; the second, to give Netanyahu everything he asks for and pray that the High Court will not invalidate the pardon (the High Court has invalidated a pardon once); the third, to insist on retirement in exchange for a pardon, to insist on the defendant’s admission of guilt … Herzog does not play the role of a mediator, intermediary, or lawyer in this affair, but rather he is the one who decides, he is the one who determines. The decision will accompany him until his last day … Some believe - perhaps Herzog himself - that a comprehensive package deal can be sewn up: amnesty, cancellation of disgrace, continuation of Netanyahu’s term, but stopping the coup d’état and canceling the dissolution of the position of Attorney General and the dismissal of Bahar-Miara. The government’s flagship project will be consigned to the scrapyard of history. Levin and Rotman will calm down or disappear. Ben Gvir and Smotrich will be thrown into the opposition. The Haredim will do their part in the draft or find themselves outside. Netanyahu, so the theory goes, joined the coup d’état as an act of revenge for his trial. Without the cloud of justice hanging over him, he will return to his roots. I have a hard time seeing this happening. Netanyahu may be able to turn around, but the genie he let out of the bottle will not disappear. The process he created is stronger than him. The Kahanists who took over the government and the coalition and infiltrated the Likud center en masse will not give up.

