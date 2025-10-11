If you haven’t already, I recommend listening to this discussion with Larry Johnson, Patrick Henningsen and Matt Kennard on Danny Haiphong’s programme which was live streamed yesterday, October 10th.

Benjamin Netanyahu has opened a new war front on America as the Israel’s desperation grows. Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson and geopolitical commentators Patrick Henningsen and Matt Kennard break down what is precipitating the escalation and what it means for the region and world.

