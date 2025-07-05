I highly recommend listening to this interview with former UN Human Rights expert, Craig Mokhiber by John Kiriakou who is a former high-ranking CIA counter-terrorism officer who went public with the truth about the torture and water-boarding by the CIA of detainees.

Deep Focus host, John Kiriakou, talks to Craig Mokhiber, about the live streamed genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, the implications for international law, and the massing list of war crimes against the U.S., Israel and European countries and corporations. Mokhiber is an international human rights lawyer, and former UN human rights official. In October 2023 he left the United Nations criticizing the world body in a letter for its human rights failures in the Middle East, warning of the unfolding genocide in Gaza, and calling for a new approach to Palestine and Israel based on international law, human rights and equality.

You can read and/or download Craig Mokhiber’s resignation letter here.

During the interview John referenced Abby Martin’s lawsuit against the State of Georgia with regard to a new law they legislated which requires“all independent contractors to sign a pro-Israel pledge, promising to not participate or advocate the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israeli crimes.

Below is Abby’s first video about her lawsuit published Feb 11, 2020:

Abby is working with two renowned civil rights organizations, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and The Partnership for Civil Justice Fund (PCJF). FULL LEGAL COMPLAINT // http://bit.ly/2tPYjyc OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE & MEDIA CONTACTS

Abby published this follow-up regarding her lawsuit November 13 2020:

I will see if I can find any further updates about Abby’s lawsuit.