I recommend listening to the short video linked below with clips from interviews with a few of the people on board the Sumud flotilla as published today by Middle East Eye with the following description:

Israel's government has changed from calling the Gaza aid flotilla a "selfie yacht" to labelling the humanitarian convoy "a terrorist flotilla".

Its members are undeterred. They see the accusations as a sign that Israel is "laying the groundwork for violence" against them - but add that fewer people are believing these claims.

Listen to how activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla responded.