I recommend listening to the short video linked below with clips from interviews with a few of the people on board the Sumud flotilla as published today by Middle East Eye with the following description:
Israel's government has changed from calling the Gaza aid flotilla a "selfie yacht" to labelling the humanitarian convoy "a terrorist flotilla".
Its members are undeterred. They see the accusations as a sign that Israel is "laying the groundwork for violence" against them - but add that fewer people are believing these claims.
Listen to how activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla responded.
Thanks for this excellent video. Very few people believe anything Netanyahu and his cronies say anymore.