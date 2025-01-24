Those of you who reside in the United States and/or have been following Trump’s election are likely well informed about the following information.

Although I am not a fan of Amy Goodman, her interview embedded below with U.S. Army Veterans, Josephine Guilbeau and Greg Stoker, who disrupted Pete Hegseth’s Senate Confirmation Hearing as Secretary of Defense, is very good and provides background information for each of them.

The foregoing Democracy Now interview was mentioned by Katie Helper during her excellent interviews with Josephine Guilbeau, Greg Stoker and Max Blumenthal streamed live on Wednesday, January 22nd with the following description.

Katie talks with journalist Max Blumenthal about getting kicked out of an Antony Blinken press conference, about the latest in Gaza, Elon Musk's salute, ADL hypocrisy and what to expect from Trump. But first Katie talks to anti-war Army veterans Josephine Guilbeau and Greg Stoker who were arrested for disrupting Pete Hegseth’s Senate Confirmation Hearing. 00:00:00 Intro to the first show since Trump 2.0 00:03:30 Veterans Josephine Guilbeau and Greg Stoker join 00:06:30 Footage of the veterans disrupting Pet Hegseth’s confirmation 00:22:20 More context on their military careers 00:30:00 Trump is gonna stop wars? False 00:34:00 What motivates the US to support Israel so much? 00:45:00 Tom Cotton speaks to being a Christian Zionist 00:50:20 Max Blumenthal joins 00:52:00 Josephine confronts Brian Mast 00:55:00 Max on Pastor Rick Wiles 01:05:10 Josephine and Greg leave, Max discussed his Blinken interruption 01:21:10 Max explains why Blinken didn’t want the Gaza ceasefire deal 01:35:00 Did Blinken go to your bar mitzvah? 01:45:45 The stakes are the destruction of judaism Max Blumenthal is the editor and founder of The Gray Zone and the author of several books including "The Management of Savagery: How America’s National Security State Fueled the Rise of Al Qaeda, ISIS, and Donald Trump" and "Goliath: Life and Loathing in Greater Israel." Josephine Guilbeau is a former U.S. Army All-Source Intel Analyst. Her mobilizations include Operation Enduring Freedom, where she supported cyberspace operations for U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and the Cyber National Mission Force, earning an Army Commendation Medal for her vital role in mission success. Since her resignation from the military in 2023, Josephine has been advocating for peace in the Middle East, upholding the highest standards of professionalism and leadership. Her dedication to both her military duties and her community reflects her strong sense of duty and commitment to making a positive impact wherever she serves. Guilbeau earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Cybersecurity Management and Policy. Her awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals and three Army Achievement Medals, recognizing her outstanding service and valor in the face of adversity. Greg Stoker is a former United States Army Ranger. He has a background in special operations and human intelligence collection. He conducted 4 combat deployments to Afghanistan during the unfortunately named “Global War On Terror” and is now an anti-war activist, host of the Colonial Outcasts Podcast, and analyst at MintPress News.

Please note that Katie’s complete interview with Max following her discussion with Josephine and Greg is currently only available on her Patreon account. I thought it was well worth listening to.