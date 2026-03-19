All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

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Wanda Sobran's avatar
Wanda Sobran
7d

That is chris Hedges not Hitchens

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2 replies by Azra Dale and others
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
7d

Complete BS. This war has been planned for a LONG time and all of this is just deceptive narrative, to confuse, distract and divide. Trump knows the plan/agenda and is carrying out his orders/part.

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