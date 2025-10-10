The title for this blog quotes information included by Nora Barrows-Friedman in her introduction to last evening’s Electronic Intifada programme which I have linked below. This is followed by the best discussion about the situation in Gaza I had listened to at the time, with their guest, journalist Jeremy Scahill of Drop Site News.



Please watch:

This is the description for the segment with the interview with Jeremy Scahill:

Oct 9, 2025 #TheElectronicIntifada • #TheElectronicIntifadaPodcast On Wednesday evening — two years and a day after the resistance operation of 7 October 2023, and the start of Israel’s ongoing genocide — President Donald Trump announced an agreement to bring an end to the slaughter. It has not stopped yet, with the health ministry in Gaza announcing that Israel had killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured dozens more over the last 24 hours. But the announcement has brought joy to Palestinians in Gaza, desperate for an end to Israel’s daily massacres, starvation and destruction. What has been agreed and what will come next? How can Israel and the United States be trusted to implement any agreement after so many violations and betrayals? We tackle these questions with our guest Jeremy Scahill of Drop Site News. Scahill has been closely monitoring the negotiations and reporting exclusive stories from Palestinian resistance sources. This is a segment from The Electronic Intifada’s livestream on Day 734 of the Gaza genocide. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Asa Winstanley were joined by investigative journalist Jeremy Scahill, as well as our regular contributor Donya Abu Sitta. You can watch the full show here.

You can listen to the full 3-hour programme linked below which includes Donya Abu Sitta speaking about the situation on the ground in Gaza along with John Elmer’s excellent weekly “Resistance Report”.

The programme ends with a group discussion on Trump’s Gaza surrender plan.

