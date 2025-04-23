All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Our country is a complete basket case, it started with Thatchers extremist & warped decisions to close down all heavy industry. She absolutely decimated the North all the way down to the Midlands. Since then our idiotic politicians have followed on these disastrous decisions. They plough billions into improving yet another public transport scheme in & around London every other year. Then neglect the rest of the country like it doesn't exist. It's no wonder London is now majority ethnics. They travel across all of Europe because London is wonderful for them. Extortionate rents can only be paid by people on social benefits. Who are these people on these social benefits in London? You guessed it, not my figures but gov figures that ethnics are the majority. Have or do these ethnics contribute as much to the public purse as they take out of it? Of course not, but the more people the higher our GDP looks which is great for 1 thing only. Getting more & more debts. So what do our failing politicians do? Allow more financial parasites swarm our country, so they can get the country in more debt. Our politicians have caused the disaster that our country has become. It's all their decisions all of their self serving corrupt decisions that are doing us tax paying law abiding citizens over. So they get their sponsorships (back handers) from their corporate mates they serve. What is the worst policy a government can impose on its population? Austerity, how many years austerity did the Tories put is under to destroy our economy beyond repair? Now they've lined their own pockets with decades of financial destruction upon the masses. Leaving no choice for the naive uneducated easily manipulated masses to vote for a set of idiots posing as a socialist party. But are as least as right wing as the Tory criminals. I say easily manipulated public because I can't remember Starmers set of plastic Tories telling the country any of their plans or policies for the country. Except label everyone far right extremists for wanting rapists of vulnerable children prosecuted. Just about sums up the shit hole our politicians have created. Until people realise it's not Starmer, Boris or the arsehole pointed out in this article. It's us, it's us who allow these bastards to do what they do. It's us who bury our heads in the sand, it's us who are too cowardly to do anything about these bastards. Stop pointing fingers get off your arse & for fucks sake start getting out there protesting in their faces make their life as bad as our has become.

