Please watch the video below which was published by Declassified UK on April 8th with the following description.

Top barrister Michael Mansfield and a legal research team on Monday lodged an extensive report to London’s Metropolitan Police accusing 10 British citizens of war crimes in Gaza.

The 240-page report was compiled by a team of lawyers in the UK and researchers based in The Hague for submission to the War Crimes Team at the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

The submission was made on behalf of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and the British-based Public Interest Law Centre, which are representing Palestinians in Gaza and Britain.

The report, which is the first of its kind, reportedly provides detailed, fully researched, and solid evidence of the involvement of British nationals in grave crimes committed in Gaza.

It specifically identified 10 British suspects and presented a dossier of evidence of their involvement in "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed by the Israeli military.

It further calls for an investigation into those British nationals, with the aim of issuing arrest warrants and pursuing prosecutions in British courts.

00:00 Introduction

00:23 Paul Heron

02:45 Raji Sourani

06:28 Michael Mansfield