Please watch the video below which was published by Declassified UK on April 8th with the following description.
Top barrister Michael Mansfield and a legal research team on Monday lodged an extensive report to London’s Metropolitan Police accusing 10 British citizens of war crimes in Gaza.
The 240-page report was compiled by a team of lawyers in the UK and researchers based in The Hague for submission to the War Crimes Team at the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.
The submission was made on behalf of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and the British-based Public Interest Law Centre, which are representing Palestinians in Gaza and Britain.
The report, which is the first of its kind, reportedly provides detailed, fully researched, and solid evidence of the involvement of British nationals in grave crimes committed in Gaza.
It specifically identified 10 British suspects and presented a dossier of evidence of their involvement in "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed by the Israeli military.
It further calls for an investigation into those British nationals, with the aim of issuing arrest warrants and pursuing prosecutions in British courts.
00:00 Introduction
00:23 Paul Heron
02:45 Raji Sourani
06:28 Michael Mansfield
I recommend also reading this related post:
The best thing about the British legal system is the principle of "innocent until proven guilty." It’s a cornerstone of common law and a safeguard for individual liberty. It means:
The burden of proof lies with the prosecution, not the accused.
You don’t have to prove your innocence—the state has to prove your guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
It protects people from arbitrary punishment and misuse of power.
That said, another great strength is the idea that “anyone can accuse anyone, but the law will prevail.” That reflects the openness of the system: in theory, justice is accessible to all. But it’s balanced by structured procedures, checks and balances, and an independent judiciary that ideally keeps things fair.
So there are two complementary strengths:
Due process and fairness (innocent until proven guilty)
Accessibility and accountability (anyone can raise a claim)
Together, they form the ideal that justice is blind, but not deaf.
This is wonderful news, Azra! It should set an international precedent.