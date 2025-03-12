This is a perfect example of how completely incapable members of the Labour Party currently in charge of allegedly running the UK Government are of critical thinking and abiding by international law.

Labour’s Emily Thornberry, who is chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee proudly states at 3:30 minutes in the video the following.

I have always personally gone out of my way to support Israel and will buy Israeli goods but I will also go completely out of my way to ensure that I don't buy Settler Goods, but I realise that sometimes I just don't know because they're just labeled as Israeli and that's the problem isn't it? And we can't, we don't seem to be able to do anything about it.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Middle East Minister, Hamish Falconer tells Emily Thornberry's foreign affairs committee that they can't stop companies selling products from illegal Israeli settlements if they falsely label them as “made in Israel”.

Falconer could not recall any consequences companies had faced for doing this. He refused to say if the UK government would legislate against goods coming from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, instead saying they merely asked businesses not to sell them.

The completely nonsensical reasoning becomes even more farcical when it comes to the question of parts for the F-35 fighter jets supplied to Israel which they are using to bomb the hell out of Gaza and other areas of Palestine resulting in countless deaths and annihilation.

Falconer lies through his crooked teeth by not actually answering the question other than uttering a few weasel words which he stumbles over.

Even I, a middle-aged woman knows that parts for manufactured items whether they be for watches, bicycles, appliances, vehicles etc. and especially F-35 fighter jets have to be clearly marked and labeled so that they can be properly tracked.

Someone in the comments section below the video commented as follows:

@nigelbrooks608 • 1 hour ago Regarding the JSF / J-35 parts - having worked in the aerospace industry - EVERY part is traceable back to the manufacturer, even to those employees who have handled the part through its journey through the manufacturing plant. It's called a 'paperwork trail' and is an essential part of aerospace parts and components manufacture. To add, every part has a unique part number - so perfectly traceable to its origin, whether it be a UK or a EU-made part.

I imagine that a five year old would be able to come-up with the right decision to solve their apparent dilemma.

Stop importing from and supplying to the Apartheid State of Israel any items. Period. Otherwise the government is complicit in aiding and abetting the war crimes being committed by the Israeli government in contravention of international law.

Please watch the exchange and share your thoughts in the comments. Thank you.

